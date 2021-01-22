Honor View 40 announced, ex-Huawei sub-brand announces partnerships with Intel, Qualcomm

Honor, on January 22, 2021, announced the launch of the Honor View 40 (also known as the Honor V40), the company’s first smartphone release after its split from Huawei - once the company’s parent brand. Along with the View 40, the company also announced upgrades to its MagicBook Notebook series and unveiled the brand strategy for the company going forward.

Apart from the new and upgraded products, the company also confirmed its partnerships with leading suppliers including AMD, Intel, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony. We already knew this was going to happen and had outlined it in an earlier report.

Honor View 40: Specifications, key features

As for the Honor V40, this is an upper mid-range smartphone that comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. This 5G ready chipset boasts of four fast ARM Cortex-A77 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores along with the 9 core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The chip is built on a 7nm manufacturing process - similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 series.

The phone features a 6.72-inch 10-bit OLED panel that covers the entire DCI-P3 colour space. This panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate which has become pretty much the standard on upper mid-range to high-end devices. The panel, notably, also offers HDR10 support along with 300Hz touch response rate.

The Honor V40 also packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 66W SuperCharge4 - Honor’s proprietary fast charging technology. The phone claims a 60 per cent charge in 15 minutes. For a complete charge, it only takes around 35 minutes. 50W Wireless charging is supported as well with the phone capable of going from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Honor's new catch-phrase is 'Go Beyond' / © Honor

Even though it is no longer part of Huawei, the Honor V40 does still feature several Huawei traits. For example, the primary camera used a 50MP RYYB sensor that claims to offer great low light photos. The handset gets two more cameras that include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset also supports laser autofocus. The handset also gets dual selfie cameras in a 32MP+16MP combination.

Will the Honor View 40 get Google services?

As of now, the Honor View 40 is only available in China where it doesn’t need Google services. The company is yet to confirm if the Honor View 40 will eventually nake it to other markets and if it will support Google Services. Note that the Chinese version of the phone continues to run Honor’s Magic UI 4 (which is derived from EMUI).

In China, the Honor View 40 comes in two variants, and the pricing is as follows

Honor V40 5G (8+128GB) = 3599 yuan ($556)

Honor V40 5G (8+256GB) = 3999 yuan ($618)

Now that Honor has finally disassociated from Huawei, what remains to be seen is it manages to achieve the target of shipping 100 million smartphones in 2021.