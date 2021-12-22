Honor teases the Magic V: Its first foldable phone

Celebrating its first anniversary, Honor just teased the release of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V . The company posted a picture on its Twitter and Weibo accounts, showing a semi-folded device, without revealing many details.

Honor showed a preview of its first foldable smartphone.

The device is rumored to be similar to Huawei's Mate X line.

The Honor Magic V will pack flagship specifications and "will be released soon".

The Twitter post curiously teased that the Magic V will be Honor's "first foldable flagship phone", even though the company still hasn't launched a foldable mobile. The tweet suggests the device may be equipped with the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

On the Weibo post, the brand announced the device "will be released soon", without sharing details on an expected launch date. According to George Zhao, Honor's CEO, the Magic V will be a "leading folding smartphone in 2022".

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, not only the Magic V is equipped with the Snapdragon 8g1 SoC, but the device will launch in January. Back in September, the same profile posted that the device would have a form factor similar to the Mate X2, with an inward folding screen, just like the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Let's just hope it isn't simply a Mate X2 rebrand, bringing at least updated specs like the Magic 3 line did over the Mate 40 models. Speaking about Honor's former parent company, Huawei will announce on the 23rd of December its first compact foldable, the P50 Pocket, packing a similar camera module design as the siblings' Honor 50/Huawei Nova 9.