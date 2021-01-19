After Huawei split, Honor plans new smartphones with Google services

Huawei had parted ways with Honor in November. The now-independent company is reportedly planning to unveil new smartphones that are once again equipped with Google services.

The Russian site Kommersant reports, citing two sources, that Honor is planning a new range of devices. These will no longer use Huawei's AppGallery to install apps, but will instead offer Google's old familiar Play Store.

The dispute between the US and China's Huawei meant that Honor was also bound by US government requirements until it split from its parent company. The November sale apparently means Honor now has the leeway it needs to use technology from US companies again. This includes access to Google's Play Store. Access to the traditional source for apps is an important consideration, especially for potential customers outside of China.

Honor is already said to be negotiating with Qualcomm

The split from Huawei doesn't just mean potential access to Google's software. There could be changes to hardware as well, with hints back in December that Honor was already negotiating with Qualcomm. This could mean that future smartphones from Honor, for example, could use the US company's 5G-capable chips, such as the Snapdragon 888.

There are no concrete details on future hardware and software so far. However, GSMArena suspects that the next big launch, the V40 series, will not be equipped accordingly yet. These smartphones were still developed under Huawei's leadership.

New product lines could highlight fresh start

The site goes on to write that the changes could affect the Honor X11 or Honor 40. At the same time, however, one can also imagine that the company introduces entirely new product names. Because in this way Honor could make the independence from Huawei even clearer and point to the new beginning. Honor had already set big goals for 2021 and wants to sell up to 100 million smartphones. A goal that can probably only be achieved by smartphones with Google services.