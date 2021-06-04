Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: Everything you need to know

Ever since the smartphone manufacturer Honor became an independent manufacturer, we’ve been eagerly awaiting news of its upcoming Honor 50 series. After splitting from Huawei in November of 2020 and being taken over by Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, the brand has been preparing itself to make a big splash in the smartphone industry. It already made an impression this year with the V40, but it’s the upcoming Honor 50 series that has got everyone talking.

Concrete details about the new series are hard to come by, and there’s a fair amount of speculation and conjecture doing the rounds on the forums. However, Honor has recently teased us with a short video, and most importantly, the company has announced a genuine unveiling date.

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: release date and price

The first half of that question requires no speculation. The Honor 50 is set to be officially unveiled on June 16 at a special unveiling event in Shanghai. Still, that’s only the unveiling. When it arrives in the shops is still up for debate. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

The same goes for the price. However, since Honor has always positioned itself as a budget-friendly brand, don’t expect an astronomical price tag.

Below, you can check out the teaser published by Honor on your profile of the Chinese social network Weibo:

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: leaked images

So far, we can only go by the images that are doing the rounds on the rumor mills and by piecing together clues from the teaser video that Honor released on Weibo. We’ll have to wait and see to understand which model we’re looking at since it has been reported that the Honor 50 will be available in three flavors: the Honor 50, Honor 50 SE, and Honor 50 Pro.

From the leaked images, the Honor 50 series will have an elegant look and thin thickness. But what stands out is the similarity with the design of the new Huawei P50 series confirmed this week: the ring-shaped camera module. The top ring appears to feature a single sensor for the main camera, with a periscope zoom lens on the second ring. Coincidence? I don't think so...

The Honor 50 series has a design very similar to the Huawei P50 series when it comes to camera, isn't it? / © Gizmochina

According to leaks, the Honor 50 series will be available in three color choices: yellow, blue, and purple. However, the leaks don’t specify whether those options are for all of the models in the series. Some images have surfaced that claim to show the phone in its entirety. If they’re to be believed, then the Honor branding is quite subtle and understated.

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro: specifications

According to leaked information about the Honor 50 Pro, the specs are quite impressive. However, take these with a grain of salt for the moment, since nothing official has been released.

The current world on the street is that the Pro-variant will feature a 6.79" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage, complete with a 4,400 mAh battery that’s compatible with both 66W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

This is Honor 50 in all its glory / © Zealer/Weibo edit by NextPit

The cameras are claimed to be a dual-camera arrangement at the front, with 32MP and 8MP options, with a 50MP primary camera on the back, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and 3D ToF camera.

That would be Honor 50 Pro's publicity image according to GSMArena / © GSMArena

But let’s end on something that we do know for sure. The Honor 50 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. This piece of information comes straight from Honor, so there’s no arguing with that. However, some enthusiasts have speculated that the Honor 50 Pro model will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset instead.

As we get closer to the Honor 50 series release date, leaks should show up more often. So be sure to check out this article in the coming weeks for fresh information on what we can expect from this new Honor moment.

What are you thinking so far on series 50? Share your thoughts with the NextPit Community in the comments below!

This article was written in collaboration with a test writer for the editorship of NextPit.