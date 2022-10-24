Tech & Community
Google might launch the Pixel 7a earlier than scheduled

Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Google Pixel 7 Camera Test
© NextPit

Google has recently launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but the new leak indicates that the search giant could also be on track to refresh the Pixel 6a soon. A new interest page at Amazon is already asking users to sign up for the Pixel 7a announcement. However, it hasn't revealed the actual release date yet.

TL;DR

  • Amazon has leaked the Google Pixel 7a.
  • Google's Pixel 7a could be accompanied by a 5G variant.
  • Pricing and release date of Pixel 7a are not yet specified.

A couple of screenshots from Amazon's mobile app show that the retail giant is already catering invitations for the upcoming Pixel 7a have been shared with GSMArena. At the same time, it also mentions a "Pixel 7a Family", which means that Google could unveil multiple devices. But it's likely that the other device is a storage variant rather than a plus or mini model. 

Beyond the existence of the Pixel 7a, there were previous rumors that the mid-range Pixel would be launched earlier than scheduled. As to the exact date, it is undisclosed. Again, we're presuming that it will be in early 2023 rather than in August.

Google Pixel 7a
Amazon's interest page for the Pixel 7a Family / © GSMArena

Pixel 7a specs and price

The Pixel 7a is expected to pick up most of the hardware specs of the Pixel 7 series with some downgraded sections to match its lower price tag. It will benefit from the latest Tensor G2 chipset along with a step-down camera module. The display may finally be upgraded to 90Hz given the Pixel 6a was the center of dispute for missing such a feature.

Regarding the price, the Pixel 6a was introduced at a $449 retail price. It has since been heavily discounted, and Google seems not planning to offer it back at its original price. Likewise, it is safe to say the Pixel 7a could arrive with the same price tag.

Do you think having a faster display will make the Google Pixel 7a a worthy upgrade to the Pixel 6a? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Via: GSMArena

