Power-saving and up to $40 cheaper: Mini PCs from Geekom on offer

Powerful hardware is getting smaller and more energy efficient—so why do you still have a desktop tower under your desk? If you're currently looking for an energy-saving PC, you shouldn't miss the mini PCs at Geekom. The experts for small PCs with a lot of power are currently discounting selected models by up to $40.

Whether in the home office or for private purposes—many desktop PCs offer too much power and consume unnecessarily much electricity. In addition to notebooks and tablet PCs, mini PCs are an exciting alternative to desktop PCs. Not only do you benefit from a better price-performance ratio, you can also replace the individual components in case of defects or insufficient performance.

The manufacturer Geekom is currently reducing the prices of several mini PCs via vouchers. We'll briefly introduce you to two models and tell you how much you can save compared to the recommended retail price. Let's start with the coupons:

Please note that you might have to select the desired configuration again in the Geekom online store. You can then enter the appropriate coupon in the shopping cart and see the credit directly in the statement on the right side of the screen. The coupons cannot be combined with the voucher for the summer sale, which you can get by entering your e-mail.

What do the mini PCs from Geekom do?

Let's take a closer look at two of the available models. The Geekom Mini IT8 i5 is, as the name suggests, equipped with an 8th generation Intel Core i5. There is a choice of 8 or 16 gigabytes of DDR RAM installed in dual-channel. The internal storage works via fast M.2 2280 SSDs, which are always configured with 512 gigabytes in the scope of the action. Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed.

Geekom's mini PCs are small and energy-efficient. / © Geekom

The special feature of the Geekom Mini IT8, however, is the small case with its high connectivity. Despite the tiny form factor of 117 x 112 x 45.6 millimeters, you can connect up to four displays to the Mini IT8 via USB Type C, HDMI 2.0 and Mini DisplayPort. In addition, an RJ45 Ethernet port and two full-fledged USB-A ports are available on the back. At the front, you will find a headphone port, a USB-C port, as well as a USB-A port and the on button for convenient accessibility.

The cheaper MiniAir 11 is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Celeron N5095. You can equip this model with 8 gigabytes of RAM in the online store, but the working memory can be upgraded up to 32 gigabytes if required. Again, fast DDR4 RAM and M.2 SSDs are used. 256 GB ROM is integrated ex-factory, but the model can be upgraded to up to 1 terabyte.

Another advantage: both cases have a reader for SD cards on the left side. All further information about the Geekom Mini IT8 and Geekom MiniAir 11 can be found in the manufacturer's online store.

This article was written in cooperation with the manufacturer Geekom. The manufacturer had no influence on the exact content.