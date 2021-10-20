Galaxy Unpacked 2: How to watch Samsung's event

Today, Samsung will be hosting yet another Galaxy Unpacked. You can be present at this virtual launch event no matter where you are and we will show you how. As to what will be announced or revealed still remains a mystery, we will still try to shed additional light via this post.

TL;DR "Galaxy Unpacked, Part 2" kicks off today at 10AM EST.

We will most probably see the Samsung foldables arrive in new colors

Likewise, there should be completely redesigned Samsung apps such as Samsung Health or SmartThings Yes, Samsung is making it exciting! Right on the dot at 10AM EST, the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place about two months after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were pulled out of the hat at the previous Unpacked event that happened in August. As for what we'll see today, we can currently only make an educated guess, but at least we already know how to be in attendance live. Here's how you can follow the Unpacked event I have mentioned it previously: The fun begins at 4pm today and as always, we can be there via livestream. As usual, you can follow the event on Samsung's YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also follow the event on Samsung's website. As soon as we have a direct YouTube link to the stream, we will include it here for you. Until then, you can watch the first cryptic teaser video and ponder what Samsung is trying to tell us:

What will we get to see at Galaxy Unpacked? While we know when it's going to start and where we can watch it, now we'd just like to know what to expect. For the longest time we were hoping for a Galaxy S21 FE, even though there were clear signs weeks ago that this model would be completely shelved. Currently, opinions still differ on what will be unveiled. Some hope that we will actually see it presented today, while other factions assume that it could be in early 2022 when the Galaxy S21 FE drops. But who knows? Perhaps it will be teased at the event. Also read: The best Samsung smartphones in 2021 But what else is there to showcase anyway, should the S21 FE not be at the launch? To find out the answer to that question, we would recommend taking a look at Samsung's second teaser video. The title "Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you" bridges the gap to Samsung's foldables, as the video features a couple of CGI fellows playing around with a color palette. So are we indeed only seeing a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in new colors? We'll be more in the know from 10AM onwards.