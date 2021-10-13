Free instead of $0.99: Organize your week with this calendar app for iOS

Extreme Week Calendar is a simple and highly customizable option for organizing life during the week. The app is free for a limited time on the Apple App Store, and instead of the $0.99, you can download it for free today!

The app is available for both iPhone and iPad.

Extreme Week Calendar contains no ads, but does have in-app purchases.

The app has a 4.4 star rating, but the number of reviews is still small, 16 in total.

While Apple's native calendar app is very good, or even Google's service often used in conjunction with the search giant's email app, having more options in this area is always nice. Especially one that offers more customization options for the week, so today we decided to recommend Extreme Week Calendar, available for iPhone and iPad.

Why is Extreme Week Calendar worth downloading?

Despite the name, Extreme Week is not just a calendar, in fact, this is the lite version of the Extreme Calendar app available for $8.99. So, it only offers an overview of the seven days of the week and another one for the current day.

What I found interesting here is that we can focus on the events of the current week. And whenever you hit the angst of what to expect from the rest of the month or the year, you can consult the native iOS app. This way, Extreme Week can help reduce the anxiety of future events for those who like to focus on the present.

Get an overview of your week with Extreme Week Calendar and get organized quickly / © NextPit

Among the most interesting features are the use of native calendar data, so you can just download the app and the information will already be integrated. Of course, for this, the app will request access to Apple calendar data.

The app offers event templates to save time, military time (24h), current week number (ISO) and uses a system of time bars to identify the period of the month. In addition, it has about 200 professional icons for marking events. Extreme Week also offers a clean theme and Dark Mode.

Among the criticisms of the app on the App Store are the lack of some quick editing features for events, for example. However, according to the developer team, the reason for this is that Extreme Week is the lite version of Extreme Agenda, which offers more advanced features. So far the explanation seems reasonable to us.

Does Extreme Week Calendar respect your personal data?

Extreme Week Calendar is developed by the company Birdsoft LLC, and on its privacy policy page it states that it does not collect data in its apps, as all information is stored locally or on Apple's systems. Moreover, the developer states that it will never share any kind of personal information of anyone who downloads its apps.

The privacy policy section of the App Store states that the developer does not collect data from this app. However, when downloading Extreme Week Calendar two permissions are required: calendar and contacts access. The latter refers to interactions with contacts and birthday dates. Nothing at odds with the purpose of the service.

What did you think of Extreme Week Calendar and does this type of app interest you? Share your opinion in the comments below!