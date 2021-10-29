Free instead of $3.49: This retro RPG has over 1 million downloads

In this retro RPG game, we found everything that we could have asked from a mobile RPG for Android: Simple fantasy theme story, cute 8-bit graphics and interesting mechanics. Interested? Come check out our Free app of the day: Timing Hero PV.

Timing Hero PV is a retro action RPG on the Google Play Store.

It is free for a limited time (until 10.05) instead of $3.49.

With over 1 million downloads and a star rating of 4.

It's time to go back to the retro era. Timing Hero PV is an excellent fighting action RPG that will have you hooked for hours. Although it did make us miss a few hours of sleep last night, we are here to recommend it so join us in this epic fantasy journey that features golems, mages, dragons and monstrous flowers!

Bonk! / © NextPit

Timing Hero PV has a very simple concept: a kingdom is ravaged by demons and monsters after the mysterious disappearance of the court mages that protected the land. After years of torment, a hero rises to confront the evil hordes. In your quest, you will collect legendary artifacts that will help you discover the fate of the mages.

But beware, the monsters that are scattered among the levels will pose a major challenge. Combat is easy to learn but very hard to master, you basically tap the attack button to hit your opponent. When you see him preparing an attack, you have to choose the right timing to evade in the correct direction.

It may sound simple, but every enemy has their own attack patterns that you have to figure out – and this is exactly what makes the game so interesting. It gives off quite a challenge. After you fight through a level (or die in the process), you get to upgrade the stats of your character and try again.

So many heroes to unlock! / © NextPit

The entire experience is quite seamless for an indie developer like Buff Studio, something proven by the 4.0 star rating from 37.000 ratings and over 1 million downloads.

Does Timing Hero PV respect my privacy?

In the Privacy Policy, the South Korean developer Buff Studio mentions a typical list of data collection while they state that they respect user privacy. The game does feature microtransactions but at no point did i find those to be necessary for the completion of the game.

In the exodus privacy platform we find that the game features two advertising trackers and required 23 permissions that with a quick look seem to be in alignment with the features of the game.

What is your favorite Retro RPG? Let us know in the comments bellow!