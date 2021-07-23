Fitbit Versa 3 review: A great sports smartwatch with a catch

The Fitbit Versa 3 offers a generous number of sensors that should keep most people happy. Compared to its bigger sibling, the Fitbit Sense, only the ECG function and the skin temperature sensor are missing which in turn slightly limits the stress measurement capability on the Versa 3.

Die Fitbit Versa 3 has almost the same sensors as its older sister Fitbit Sense. / © NextPit

What I liked:

Great features in terms of sensors

Good accuracy for endurance sports

What I disliked:

Closed ecosystem

Activity tracking

Tracking activity with the Fitbit Versa 3 is a simple process. Wake the watch up, swipe right, launch the workout menu, select the appropriate activity, and get going! Fitbit offers a total of 20 different sports to choose from, from jogging and yoga to swimming and tennis.

The selected sporting activity influences the data that is collected during the workout as well as the processed information shown on the display when you are halfway through the activity. In addition to time and heart rate, you can see the distance covered during jogging and the calories burned so far. You can also set certain goals before beginning the workout, such as a specific amount of time or distance that you would like to cover.

The Versa 3 also tracks the altitude during workouts. Sadly the automatic workout tracking feature doesn't log any GPS data. / © NextPit

Squeezing the display pauses the workout, which can happens suddenly in the heat of the moment, especially when you are performing push-ups and other intensive physical activities. At least you can be aware of it when it happens via haptic feedback. However, I never ran into this issue with the Sense due to slightly different sensor modules.

In addition to starting workouts manually, the Fitbit Versa 3 is also capable of knowing when you begin exercising. This works well for selected activities like walking or cycling. However, you will have to make do without GPS tracking for these automatic workouts.

Heart rate measurement

The Versa 3 relies on optical sensors to measure the wearer's pulse. This function works very well when the wrists are not particularly stressed during sports such as when you are running or cycling on a reasonably smooth surface. The deviation compared to a wearing a more precise chest strap system is negligible here. When jogging, I found a deviation of 1 or 2 beats per minute for the average or maximum pulse rate.

Grrrr: Any exercise that involves your wrist results in unprecise heart rate values. / © NextPit

When my wrists are in a bent position or under stress, the difference becomes clear. During a full-body workout that lasted around 60 minutes, I clocked an average pulse of 114 and a maximum pulse rate of 159 beats per minute on the Versa 3. Here, my chest strap system recorded an average pulse of 120 and a maximum pulse rate of 178 bpm. If I hadn't tracked both my warm up and cool down sessions, the average difference would have been even more noticeable.

Below are a few comparative examples that I have noted down for each workout, shortly after completing the exercise. The more my hands/arms/wrists are involved in the activity, the less accurate the result.

Heart rate measurement: Fitbit Versa 3 vs. chest strap system Exercise Pulse (Fitbit Versa 3) Pulse (Sigma chest strap) Plyo Push-Ups 115 165 Single leg medicine ball burpees 132 177 Medicine Ball Reverse Roll 145 160 Side Plank Crunches 144 153 Gym Ball Crunches 155 155 Lateral single-leg jumps 140 140

It should also be mentioned here that I have very little body hair and have reasonably fair skin, which are optimal conditions for measuring my pulse rate. This is where a major weakness of Fitbit comes to light: As of today, the Fitbit system is completely closed. There is no way to connect a third-party chest strap to the Versa 3 and Fitbit itself does not offer one.

Sleep

Like pretty much any other piece of technology that you (voluntarily) strap around your wrist, the Fitbit Versa 3 is capable of tracking your sleep. As a rough guide, it worked pretty well, where the times when I fell asleep and woke up roughly matched my bedtime and alarm times.

However, the Versa 3 also registered times when I laid down and showered immediately after getting up as light sleep and thus extended my sleep time by about half an hour to 4h 31min. How did I get a sleep score of 70 with the short number of hours and at least one too many beers? That's what my puffy eyes were wondering all Tuesday long.

The Fitbit Versa 3 calculates an individual sleep score for every night. I'm still puzzled how I got 70 points that night (right screenshot). It rather felt like -125. / © NextPit

Further down in the sleep screen, you can see your pulse rate during your sleep as well as a measure your nocturnal restlessness - at least if you're a Premium user. Otherwise, there's just a little lock that teases you by urging you to pay up.

Due to the lack of a sleep lab, we were unable to make sense of the sleep phases in detail. At least the logged sleeping and waking times up are adequate enough to deliver information which can then be used by the software to indicate the optimal number of hours of sleep that is required to remain alert and healthy.

Stress

The Fitbit Versa 3 combines various metrics to determine the wearer's stress level. The smartwatch integrates heart rate variability, exercise levels, and sleep regularity into a single score. Premium users will be able to view the detailed breakdown here, while fitness peasants will have to settle for a figure between 0 and 100, with a higher figure being better.

Most content from the mindfulness section is only available for paying customers. Constantly paying customers, that is. / © NextPit

Health Values

Under the "Health Values" section, you'll find a number of other metrics, such as nightly breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, and resting heart rate. Non-premium customers will only be able to view the results of the last seven days. Aww!

Still, those who want to see their resting heart rate across a longer period of time can also find it under the "Heart Rate" section in the app.

GPS

Last but not least, the Fitbit Versa 3 has a GPS module that was missing in its predecessor, the Versa 2. The accuracy is generally adequate for casual athletes. However, if you were to go trail running in a forest, do expect the tracking to be less than satisfactory.

As far as the sensor technology used is concerned, the Fitbit Versa 3 leaves hardly anything to be desired. Sure, the Sense still offers a few additional functions, but personally, I think that those are overkill for the average Joe. It bothers me more that I cannot connect to external sensors such as third-party chest straps or cadence sensors. However, sensors in the Versa 3 are completely sufficient for hiking, jogging, cycling or for keeping track of your resting pulse rate.