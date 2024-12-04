Have you ever thought about bringing your pet or even yourself to life as a Lego figure? The developers of the new "Brick My World" app have an exciting solution to that intriguing question: it allows you to create detailed building instructions for almost any object you can imagine. What kind of sorcery does it take for it to work and are there any catches? Let's take a closer look at this promising innovation.

The idea behind Brick My World

The ingenious idea behind this app comes from a creative team of Lego enthusiasts and technology freaks from the USA. When developing Brick My World, they focused on user needs and relied on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to generate the necessary capital for completion. With over 15 times the target amount raised, the first financing rounds showed that there is clearly a great deal of interest.

The market launch is planned for February 2025, and the developers promise to provide a first version for backers who can test the app in advance.

How the App Works

With Brick My World, you can easily scan any object by moving your smartphone around the desired object. After scanning, the app generates a virtual 3D model that allows you to adjust the size accordingly. The app then calculates the type and number of Lego bricks required, creating detailed instructions to help you build your model. This is a super simple process that benefits beginners and experienced builders alike!

Pricing Model and Costs

The app is offered as a subscription model—$199 annually for "normal" users. However, if you support the project on Kickstarter at $99 dollars or more, you will receive the app free of charge for life. Don't forget to factor in the cost of the Lego bricks required, which can vary considerably. Bear in mind that, depending on the model, at least 150 to over 1,000 bricks are required for each build.

Sample projects on the Kickstarter page even consist of over 8,000 bricks. With prices of $0.06 per brick, this can quickly add up, so you should expect your model to cost between $25 and over $100 on average. The instructions contain practical links to retailers such as BrickLink for you to order your bricks easily.

Limitations and Challenges

Despite the promising technology, some challenges also surface. The first images show how the app is mainly limited to standard bricks. Lego offers a variety of special bricks, such as slopes and tiles, which could make your model much more detailed. You can still use the app to create the basic shape followed by creatively adding the details yourself.

Another important point to consider is the Kickstarter project itself, it is often uncertain whether the technologies developed will deliver the promised results. While the enthusiasm is great, it remains to be seen what the actual implementation will look like when the app is finally on the market.

If your curiosity is piqued, and you would like to find out more about Brick My World, take a look at their Kickstarter page. An exciting project awaits you here that takes Lego building to a whole new level.