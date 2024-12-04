Hot topics

Brick My World: Every Object Can be Lego-fied

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
brick my world
© Brick My World
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Have you ever thought about bringing your pet or even yourself to life as a Lego figure? The developers of the new "Brick My World" app have an exciting solution to that intriguing question: it allows you to create detailed building instructions for almost any object you can imagine. What kind of sorcery does it take for it to work and are there any catches? Let's take a closer look at this promising innovation.

The idea behind Brick My World

The ingenious idea behind this app comes from a creative team of Lego enthusiasts and technology freaks from the USA. When developing Brick My World, they focused on user needs and relied on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to generate the necessary capital for completion. With over 15 times the target amount raised, the first financing rounds showed that there is clearly a great deal of interest.

The market launch is planned for February 2025, and the developers promise to provide a first version for backers who can test the app in advance.

How the App Works

With Brick My World, you can easily scan any object by moving your smartphone around the desired object. After scanning, the app generates a virtual 3D model that allows you to adjust the size accordingly. The app then calculates the type and number of Lego bricks required, creating detailed instructions to help you build your model. This is a super simple process that benefits beginners and experienced builders alike!

Pricing Model and Costs

The app is offered as a subscription model—$199 annually for "normal" users. However, if you support the project on Kickstarter at $99 dollars or more, you will receive the app free of charge for life. Don't forget to factor in the cost of the Lego bricks required, which can vary considerably. Bear in mind that, depending on the model, at least 150 to over 1,000 bricks are required for each build.

Sample projects on the Kickstarter page even consist of over 8,000 bricks. With prices of $0.06 per brick, this can quickly add up, so you should expect your model to cost between $25 and over $100 on average. The instructions contain practical links to retailers such as BrickLink for you to order your bricks easily.

Limitations and Challenges

Despite the promising technology, some challenges also surface. The first images show how the app is mainly limited to standard bricks. Lego offers a variety of special bricks, such as slopes and tiles, which could make your model much more detailed. You can still use the app to create the basic shape followed by creatively adding the details yourself.

Another important point to consider is the Kickstarter project itself, it is often uncertain whether the technologies developed will deliver the promised results. While the enthusiasm is great, it remains to be seen what the actual implementation will look like when the app is finally on the market.

If your curiosity is piqued, and you would like to find out more about Brick My World, take a look at their Kickstarter page. An exciting project awaits you here that takes Lego building to a whole new level. Please let us know if you'd like us to tell you more about Lego and/or Kickstarter projects.

Source: Kickstarter

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing