Best Pixel 6 (Pro) cases and accessories in 2022

The Google Pixel 6 and its larger sibling, the Google Pixel 6 Pro , are the latest additions to the Android family by none other than Google. In this article, we will take a look at the best cases for the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro and recommend the best rugged, clear, wallet, and leather cases. For dessert, we have also included some of the best accessories so that you can enjoy your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro to the fullest!

The Best Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro cases



Buying advice: What to look for in a case for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

When you are looking to buy a new case, there are many factors to consider. These factors are either practical or aesthetic. On the practical side, we have the materials of the case, the kind of protection that it offers, and utility features like wireless charging support, cardholders and mounts for your car. Price is also an important factor here, and knowing your budget should be your first priority.

But a case will only take you so far. It is imperative that you also purchase a screen protector if you want to save your screen from scratches and cracks. Unfortunately, with the problems the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fingerprint sensors have been facing, this extra security may come at the expense of accuracy in the fingerprint scans.

What material is the right one?

Choosing the right kind of materials is important. In general cases with thicker materials offer better protection, but they make the device feel bulky and hard to hold. Looks are also critical here but this should come as a personal preference.

Aesthetic reasons are expectedly subjective. Some people really like clear cases that let them show off the beauty of the device itself while others simply want elegant designs that match their personal style and taste.

What are your needs?

Do you use wireless charging? Do you need RFID blocking for your cards? These are all questions that will help you choose the best case for you. Each case offers a wide range of features that cater to a specific audience. Do you have a lot of conference calls or do you like watching content on the go? Then you should look for a kickstand!

How many cases do you need?

As it becomes obvious there is no single solution that will cover all of your needs from a case. Sometimes our mood may be different, or we may want our device to match our outfit. This is one of the main reasons you will need more than one case. Another one is the intended use. If you are going on a long car trip for example you may need to quickly swap to a car holder case, or if you are going on a hiking adventure then you may have to resort to a "rugged" solution.

Best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Cases for 2022

Best all-round protection: Spigen Tough Armor

The softer material protects the edges while the harder plastic is harder to scratch / © Spigen/ Amazon Store

This design has been a favorite here at NextPit and it usually ends up in our cases best list one way or another. For the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the Spigen Tough Armor offers great protection, with an adequately raised lip for both the camera island and the screen.

It also abides by MIL-STD standards with two different materials and features air cushion technology to save your phone from those nasty drops. For the price of $17.99, you also get a nicely balanced minimal design that conceals the rugged nature of the case and a convenient kickstand.

Best Clear Case: Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series

With anti-microbial coating and around 50% recycled materials this case is truly premium / © Otterbox / Amazon Store

The Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series is another champion for our selections. The premium case brand offers features that are not easily found in the market. Clear cases may look simple, with their one-material design, but it is important that they feature adequately raised lips for the camera bump and the screen.

The Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series goes one step further and also offers anti-microbial coating and it is also MIL-STD tested for drop protection. If you can afford the premium, then this is definitely the best clear case you can find on the market.

Best Wallet Case: Vena VCommute

The Vena is great for daily commuters / © Vena

The Vena VCommute is one of the most interesting wallet cases we have seen for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Designed in the US, the case utilizes the extra space below the camera bump to holster a cardholder for up to three cards. When opened, it doubles as an adjustable magnetic kickstand.

The VCommute is ideal for your daily city adventures. It works with magnetic car holders and is compatible with wireless charging. It is also certified with MIL-STD 810G 516.6 and features two different materials.

Best Leather Case: Torro Genuine Leather

Torro makes some of the best visually pleasing leather cases out there / © Torro / Amazon Store

Personally, I usually avoid genuine leather cases for environmental reasons but if anyone is looking into a more serious, professional traditional style, then the Torro Genuine Leather is where he should look.

The red details contrast perfectly with the US-sourced black leather. The folding case is held together by a magnetic clasp and also has pockets for three credit cards. When unfolded, the case can also be used as a kickstand. Through the website, you can also have your own monograms carved on the leather for an extra charge.

Best Sustainable Case: Google Pixel 6 original case

Material You materialized! / © Google / Amazon Store

The Google Pixel 6 Original case is a great example of an environmentally friendly approach to covers. Google is making those dual-material cases out of at least 30% recycled plastic, but unlike the much more expensive Otterbox cases, you do not have to burn your cash to buy one.

Our experience with the cases that came alongside the review devices was pretty positive, and Google made sure that it matches the visual style of Material You, which is also the basis of the Pixel 6 design. It is a very basic case, without any special features but the basics: adequate protection, nice looks, and wireless charging support.

The Coolest Case: i-Blason Cosmo Series

This is a very stylish case / © iBlason/ Amazon Store

The i-Blason Cosmo Series features some impressively stylish designs in three different colors. It covers all the necessary safety points with raised lips for the camera and the screen. It has been tested to survive 10-feet drops and features a soft silicone material.

But the Cosmo Series is all about style, and the Pixel 6 looks gorgeous in this case. Additionally, you can get the case with a screen protector, but I cannot recommend using it since it interferes with the fingerprint sensor.

Must-have accessories for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for 2022

To have a complete experience with your Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, you may also want to look at some extra accessories. There is not much to say about those. They can include anything from earbuds to smartwatches and all compatible devices with the Google Android ecosystem.

Screen Protector

What does need to be stressed is that the screen protectors may interfere with the fingerprint reader. The fingerprint scanner has been criticized for its slow speed and accuracy, and a lot of users are reporting that it simply stops working in most cases.

If you want a better chance at getting a screen protector that does not interfere with your fingerprint reader, you should choose one from the official Google partners list.

Charger: Official Google Pixel 6 Charger

The official Google charger is the best way to charge your device. / © Google / Amazon Store

The official charger is always the best way to charge your device. Yes, third-party accessories can save you money and provide some better features but owning the original power brick that companies themselves have designed, is better for both the health of your device and your story in any potential warranty claims you may have to make in the future.

The original Google charger comes with its own one-meter cable, and charges with up to 30 Watts any Type-C compatible device.

Charging Stand: iOttie iON Wireless Duo

You can also charge your device on its side/ © iOttie iON / Amazon Store

A charging station can help you conveniently charge everything wirelessly without the hassle of cables. Just by placing your device on the dock, you can recharge and forget about plugging and unplugging the cable or timing your charging between your earbuds and smartwatch overnight.

With the iOttie ION Wireless Duo, you can charge two devices at the same time with up to 15-Watts (10W + 5 W) with Qi-certified products. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is also certified by Google which is good, considering that the original Pixel Stand 2 only got two stars in our review.

And I believe that with this last addition, we conclude our selection of the best cases and accessories you can buy for the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Do you have any gadgets to recommend? Reach out to us in the comments!