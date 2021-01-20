Not dead yet: Astro Slide 5G brings a real keyboard in the 5G-age

The Astro Slide 5G presents itself with an unusual feature these days: a hardware keyboard that is located underneath the display. So fans smartphones with a sliding mechanism and "real" keys can rejoice once again.

The Astro Slide 5G from Planet Computers had been on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for some time. As the name suggests, the smartphone is compatible with 5G networks thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 800. However, the really unusual feature, at least in this day and age, is the mechanical keyboard located under the display.

The Astro Slide 5G's display slides out in the horizontal orientation, clearing the way for the keyboard. The hinge is designed to allow the screen to be angled slightly when the keyboard is fully extended. The individual keys also feature backlighting.

The mechanical keyboard also has a backlight. / © Planet Computers

Horizontal keyboard for easier typing

Some of the initially promised technical specifications have changed since the project was first unveiled on Indiegogo. For example, it now relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 800 instead of the originally promised Dimensity 1000. At the same time, the keyboard is located under a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels (FullHD+); initially, there was talk of a 6.5-inch display.

The body of the Astro Slide 5G measures 17.24 x 7.76 x 1.78 cm. If you include the camera hump, the smartphone is 1.87 cm tall. The weight is said to be around 300 grams. It is thus noticeably thicker and heavier than traditional smartphones – two aspects to consider due to the mechanical keyboard. However, thanks to the slider's horizontal layout, it can be significantly larger than it would be with a keyboard in a portrait orientation.