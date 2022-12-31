Our top 5 Android and iOS apps to keep your New Year's resolutions

A new year is always a time to hope for new beginnings, and we trust you are off to a bright start in 2023 no matter how crazy your New Year's Eve party was. Now that you are recovering from that nasty hangover, perhaps it is time to check out our selection of the 5 apps for Android and iOS of the week.

This week, I have picked out 5 applications that will help you keep your eyes on the prize when it comes to resolution-keeping. Want to help charities out while you get more active? Check. Deepen your mind and broaden your horizon through books? Check. Have stuff that you want to get rid of and begin the new year on a fresh slate? Check.

In the process of hunting down these apps, I made sure that these Google Play Store and Apple App Store offerings do not mine your data or end up as microtransaction black holes. In addition to my own research, I also looked at past recommendations from the NextPit community to obtain a better idea based on the forum contributions. This selection of the Top 5 apps for iOS and Android is published on a weekly basis, so do check out past suggestions here.

Scribd (Android and iOS)

It is often said that cultivating a reading habit is crucial in helping young and impressionable minds grow and mature. In fact, reading is the perfect escape for anyone who wants to grow without having to leave the room. However, over the years, we have seen the sale of physical books decline as more and more people give up on reading and settle for inane videos on social media, or decide on e-books. Scribd is one highly recommended e-book service that offers a wide range of genres to tickle your imagination.

You will be able to read the downloaded books offline as well, just in case you decide to head off to a deserted island where there is no internet connectivity, leaving you, the book, and the gentle sound of lapping waves against the golden shore. Now that's pure bliss! Bury your nose in digital books with Scribd at the cost of a couple of handcrafted lattes each month. In addition to regular e-books, there are also audiobooks that you can consider.

Price: $9.99/month / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

You can download Scribd from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Charity Miles (Android and iOS)

Live is best lived if it is purposeful. Having said that, those who are already avid joggers or runners and want to make sure your exercise not only benefits you, but others worldwide as well, can check out the Charity Miles app. This app allows you to earn money for the charity of your choice whenever you get off the couch and start moving. You can choose to run, walk, or even bike, where a better you is not the only outcome!

Whenever you take the dog out for a walk, or simply walk that extra two blocks to work, you will be able to help others who are in need. It is truly a win-win situation, with more than 40 world-changing charities to choose from. You can run this app simultaneously with your other running apps so that your physical activity record remains unblemished elsewhere, and what better way to get healthier in 2023 than with this?

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

You can download Charity Miles from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Skyscanner (Android and iOS)

What better way to start off a new year than to plan your travels? With Skyscanner, you have an all-in-one app that allows you to check for flights, book hotels, and get your car rentals sorted out even before you arrive at your intended destination. This is a tried-and-tested app, which also takes the mickey out of all the guesswork.

It sure beats having to book the same route from multiple airlines and making a comparison by yourself, as Skyscanner presents all the relevant information in a clear and legible manner. Best of all, you can have a record of your past trips, so the longer you use Skyscanner as your primary travel app, the bigger a database of your travel memories will be. At the end of the year, it is nice to scroll through the list of places where you have visited.

Go on, with more and more countries opening up their borders once again, it is time to let the travel bug bite you for far-flung adventures in exotic lands!

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

You can download Skyscanner from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Habitica (Android and iOS)

Want to create a brand-new habit for the new year? They say that doing the same thing for 21 days in a row would then ingrain the habit in you, but that can be a tough ask for those of us who lack the kind of self-discipline required to do so. Perhaps approaching the matter from a gaming perspective might be able to help. This is where Habitica comes in.

The app works on a gamification process, where you will start off with an avatar that is fully customizable in terms of its appearance. From there, you can list down activities or items that you would like to do to form a habit in the long run. Achieve it, and you can unlock in-game credits, which can then be used to purchase better gear and items to dress up your character.

Over time, you can also amass pets apart from gold which adds to the flavor of the game. The graphics take on a heavy 8-bit pixel art look which might be disconcerting for some, but it surely looks cute enough to keep you going!

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Required

You can download Habitica from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Calm (Android and iOS)

Fend of stress in 2023 with Calm, an app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation. This app aims to help you manage stress, balance moods, obtain better sleep, and ensure your attention is focused on the right thing. You will require an account to get started, and the annual fee is nothing to sneeze at but what price would you place on your overall well-being, especially when it comes to emotional and mental health? There is a number of guided meditation programs to go through based on your mood and objective, including stretching and breathing exercises.

Heck, you can even take a walk as recommended and listen to the corresponding recommended track as you embark on a journey of self-healing and discover a happier you. Hopefully, this app will come in handy when you want to indulge in a guided meditation session that is able to work around your busy schedule. It does not matter whether you are a meditation novice or seasoned expert, Calm has something for everybody.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Required

You can download Calm from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.