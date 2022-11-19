Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

The weekend is here, so perhaps it is time to take a break from all your busy schedule and check out this week’s edition of the Top 5 apps of the week for Android and/or iOS. This is very different from our twice-weekly edition of free apps of the week , since we have performed our due diligence by installing and using these apps for ourselves. Doing so allows us to remain alert to the presence of in-app purchases and/or other hidden costs.

edjing Mix (iOS & Android)

Ever wished you could be the mixing maestro of the house? With this app, edjing Mix, you can have a semblance of the crazy DJ life all in the comfort of your own smartphone. There are several tutorials to help you get started, including how to create loops, how to use the sampler, how to use the pitch, how to use the EQ, and how to use Hot Cues.

Just make sure that your MP3 files are from legit sources, so that musical artists will still get their due royalties. Overall, this app must be used horizontally on your smartphone since there is inadequate screen real estate in portrait mode.

The advertisements do get in the way, of course, and they can be rather lengthy—up to a minute! This is why a paid subscription makes so much more sense as it does away with the pesky ads, and opens up a whole new world of functions that will surely make your tracks sound so much better—all from your smartphone. There was once when BPM detection failed to work correctly, but reloading the app saw everything returning to normal. For those with pudgy fingers, you might also find the pitch adjustment to be way too sensitive to set manually.

Rent Please! Landlord Sim (iOS & Android)

Ever wonder whether games can teach you a thing or two about life? Perhaps you might want to check out this game that sees you play the role of a humble landlord in one of the crummier places in the city, where your tenants start off as loafers with little money to spare. Your quest is to create a nice place to stay for your tenants, and you can do so by upgrading their rooms with better amenities which will make them love their living space even more, and are willing to fork out a higher rent. The locality will also determine the quality of your tenants, so choose wisely.

You can play this game without registering an account, but that would only lead you to 'Guest Mode' where all data is stored locally, and you will not be able to save your progress in the game at all. There are also plenty of ad-viewing opportunities for you to earn more cash so that more can be done in the game (with the other option being paying for it, although to the developer's credit, there is little to no pressure to do so).

Play at your own pace and see just how good of a landlord you are, and hopefully your in-game tenants will give you far less headache than real-world ones!

DigiCard - Business Card (Android)

QR codes have really taken off because of the Covid-19 pandemic globally. Everywhere you go these days just about offer contactless payment that is more often than not facilitated through QR codes and NFC connectivity. Information such as menus often requires you to scan a QR code before you place an order. Business cards have also seen a revolution in recent years, where the physical business card looks set to go the way of the dodo.

Here is a free app that allows you to create your own business card in a jiffy. You can choose your best profile photo, insert the appropriate information such as name, phone number, email, job, company, website, and address. It does seem as though you can choose to have as many emails, phone numbers, website URLs and addresses as possible.

The QR code overlay is also customizable to a certain degree. You can opt to have a white logo overlay with the logo in the background, play around with the gradient color and intensity to boot. All in all, a simple app that gets the job done. There is an option by the developer to get rid of ads, but they have not implemented it yet, so do bear with them!

Goaly - Dynamic Schedule (Android)

You will need to connect this app to your Google Calendar and Google Drive apps in order to fully work. Needless to say, there is no option but to ensure this close integration runs its course, so whatever misgivings you have about giving up your personal information to yet another entity is thrown out of the window. After all, you do want to achieve your goals, don't you?

Goaly has a wide range of everyday goals for the masses, such as spending more time building life skills, having meals with the family, the works! From there, the app will automatically schedule this goal for you in your Google Calendar. Once you have done that activity, tap "Did it" in the event description so that your progress can be tracked.

It is pretty basic, but the close integration with Google Calendar does make it easily accessible for virtually every Android user who wants to get their life on track.

Wreckfest Mobile (iOS & Android)

There is always room for racing games regardless of the platform it is presented on. Just about everybody loves to burn (digital) rubber without any of the risk in real life. There is a sense of escapism when driving extremely fast, and Wreckfest plays on that sentiment with more than just trying to let you beat everyone else to the chequered flag.

You get full of options when it comes to upgrading and customizing your ride. This is a no-holds barred racing game, where you got to ensure the toughness of your own vehicle in order to put others out of business, so make sure you are adequately protected with the right reinforced bumpers, side protectors, and roll cages.

In terms of performance, you will also have to deal with other high-octane parts including air filters, selecting the right fuel system, and having the right camshaft installed. This is combative motorsports at its finest. The best way to enjoy this game is through multiplayer, but how many of your friends are willing to fork out $9.99 to race against each other? If you have played the PC version, this is an excellent port.