Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Flora: Plant Care & Identifier (iOS & Android)

Do you have green fingers and think that an app actually insults your innate ability to care for plants? Well, chances are many people have trouble taking good care of their houseplants compared to those who are in tune with their verdant selves. The Flora: Plant Care & Identifier app has a sole purpose: to help save your plants from any unwanted mishap!

Flora offers the state-of-the-art Flora Snap feature, so if the plant in question has information about it stored in its database, it will then show you all the information that you ever want to know about it! I walked around the office and took a snapshot of a lone leaf, which yielded the correct result!

The app will also help those who need reminders to water their plants through daily notifications, as well as offer additional care data. Be prepared to receive recommendations about the amount of light, moisture, humidity, temperature, and even repotting! Flora works best with a subscription that can get rather pricey in the long run (you can choose from monthly or an annual subscription). I would only recommend this app to those who are really serious about their plants at home.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required (but recommended)

OYE Wellness (iOS & Android)

We live in a highly stressful environment these days, where notifications constantly barrage our smartphones and computers and vying for our attention. The term ‘wellness’ has already gained traction amongst the tech circles, so here is yet another app that wants to help you be more mindful of yourself—OYE Wellness.

This app does more than just the usual stuff like keeping track of your emotions (you will need to select where you like on the chart, of course), as it hopes to lift your mood through the clever use of AI art. Yes, your emotions can actually be channeled into creative action, now how about that for progress? There is an emotional check-in tool that actually lets you name and identify your range of feelings.

It is all very new age in nature, so if you are rather traditional in your religious beliefs and feel uncomfortable with such actions and vibes, feel free to give this a miss. Otherwise, it might be worth checking out over this weekend to get away from it all through mindful notifications that help foster persistence, self-love, and accountability to yourself. OYE Wellness has two subscription plans (whoever said feeling well comes cheap?): $9.99 monthly with a 7-day free trial or $59.99 annually with 14-day free trial.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Required

Kyupid (iOS & Android)

A couple that is productive together, stays together. Wait a minute, is that saying correct? If you think that your relationship has more or less lost some spark and would like to improve the way you and your significant other are in sync, perhaps Kyupid might help. This is a productivity app that targets couples specifically.

I myself am using a shared calendar app with my wife, but that only helps us see each other’s schedules. Of course, we can always schedule a calendar event like “Weekly Grocery Shopping” and leave a note in that event on the list of items that have run out in the larder, but that is just so tedious. Kyupid helps streamline matters through a shared and dedicated workspace that makes it easier to manage shopping lists, daily tasks, important events, routines, and notes between the two of us.

Too spark additional interest in using this app, Kyupid lets you issue as well as redeem Kyupons (yes, pretty lame, but when you are in a relationship, anything that gets you laughing is a bonus) so that you can show off your gratitude to your partner.

Whatever changes made to any list will be reflected in real-time. I suppose the budget way of doing stuff is to have a shared Google Doc that reflects the latest information at all times, but why take the fun out of trying out a new app? The Kyupons bit is cute, since you can use them to redeem cute little acts of love later on.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Required

MySoundtrack (Android)

Were there times when you wished you could listen to a particular song at a specific place? While music on demand has become commonplace these days, thanks to streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music, here is an app that helps automate things better—MySoundtrack!

Imagine ‘Lady in Red’ is playing in the background when you ran into your college sweetheart at the local coffee shop, where the two of you declared your love for each other! What if each time you walked past the coffee shop, you thought of that event, now that the two of you have been happily married and are about to celebrate your 20th wedding anniversary? MySoundtrack gets this job done, where you can select virtually any place you like, and choose from the likes of YouTube Music, Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify to play the songs of your choice.

Location access needs to be enabled in order for this app to work, and so far, I did not run into any issues. However, it would be a bit weird if you forgot about the different locations that you have programmed and walked in there without a pair of earbuds, only to have your phone blasting the playlist for all and sundry to hear!

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required (but recommended)

Football Manager 2023 Mobile (iOS & Android)

As an Arsenal supporter, I have been suffering long enough that each false dawn is carefully greeted with both excitement and trepidation. There are also times when I thought that the manager could have done better, and I heckle at him from the TV. With Football Manager 2023 Mobile, I can now manage my favorite football team from the comfort of my smartphone.

Since this is a licensed game from FIFA, there are no fake leagues and cup competitions to play in, as you get the whole works—the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Super Cup. I also like the Team Talks feature that allows me to engage with my players whenever they need a pep talk just to eke out that extra bit of performance from them, or to ask them to hold the fort (and the lead).

Once again, you will have to pay more money to unlock in-game options such as becoming unhackable no matter how poorly your team performs, having a rich benefactor (which seems to be a recurring theme in real-life football these days, and an in-game editor). I find that to be rather distasteful considering I have already paid money for this game upfront, and to see additional options remain out-of-reach is simply nuts. Overall, you do get some kicks (heh!) out of managing your favorite team digitally, although the paywall options do add a damper to the experience.