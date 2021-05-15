Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week
Every weekend, we at NextPit gather to brainstorm our selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught our attention in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
For this week as Antoine enjoys a well-deserved rest, we've separated 5 suggestions for apps that aren't data mining fronts or microtransaction black holes. I would also like to invite you to share your discoveries and any suggestions with the NextPit community via the comments section and the forum.
Here are NextPit's top 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps for this week, where they range from mobile games to productivity apps.
Pixabay
The official app of the online service that carries the same name, Pixabay is a massive image catalog that offers various photos, vector graphics, and illustrations for free or via paid licenses. The app also has videos available, albeit with a collection that pales in comparison to their image repository.
Different items will carry various information such as file type, resolution, and other metadata. You can thank the creators by "buying a cup of coffee" via a PayPal donation, as well as follow your favorite creators by taking advantage of the site's community features.
Oh, and Pixabay also lets you download these images and videos to your phone if it is licensed for free, where you can then use them as system backgrounds. The only thing that is missing is the option to switch wallpapers automatically whenever your favorite creator unleashes a new piece of work.
Despite the listing on the Play Store stating that the app includes ads, I found no ads in the current version. Also, there is no need to create a user account, although a profile does help you take advantage of the favorite and artist tracking tools.
- Download Pixabay from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
BitWarden
Not everyone takes digital security seriously, and I am afraid that I am also rather lax in this aspect. I often see friends postponing the use of important tools like two-step authentication and password management, for instance.
For the latter category, I recently switched to BitWarden after years of using a makeshift online synchronization solution in the form of KeePass. The app recently gained added visibility after the announcement of changes to the hugely popular LastPass, which made synchronizing passwords across devices available only to a paid subscription.
BitWarden not only allows you to access your password database across multiple devices including smartphones and PCs, but it also offers a web interface and extensions for popular browsers. For those who use other password managers, BitWarden offers the option of importing passwords to make the transition smoother.
And for those who don't trust the service's end-to-end encrypted storage, you can set up your database hosting system that is also used by the app.
BitWarden requires the creation of a user account, which is then used to access multiple devices. The app offers a subscription plan, which includes a token generator (2FA), reports of leaked logins, and other optional features.
- Download BitWarden from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Wateria
Recommended on the NextPit.fr forums, Wateria is a beautiful and simple app that gently reminds you to water your plants. Register your flowers, trees, cacti, succulents, and even fruits and vegetables, set a frequency to water them, and receive notifications on your smartphone when it's time to do so.
Wateria doesn't include pre-set intervals for plant types (unfortunately), but it does integrate with Google Lens so that you can identify your plants - or plants that are under the care of your better half, roommate, etc., and also to search for recommendations on the watering frequency, in addition to the recommended number of hours to leave them exposed to natural light.
The app has a nice and minimalist look with several icons to identify your plant. Wateria also includes a "tips of the day" tool, complete with information and trivia to help you take care of your garden/budding green space.
Wateria does not require any registration or ads. Unfortunately, there is no iOS version available for now.
- Download Wateria from the Google Play Store.
Strava
A recommendation from my colleague Camila Rinaldi - do I look overweight in online meetings? Strava is an app I've used during pre-pandemic times, but haven't had it installed on my smartphone for a while now.
With Strava, you can record a wide variety of physical activities from running to swimming, cycling, skating, kitesurfing, yoga, and even cross-country skiing. Strava is even compatible with Bluetooth heart rate sensors for more accurate tracking of your vital data.
In combination with the gamification trend and social media, you can also share your activities on Facebook and try to remain motivated by comparing your results with those from friends and relatives.
Strava does require the use of an account that will store your activity history. A subscription is also available that will include advanced statistics, route ranking, route and training planning, and other features.
- Download Strava from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Dead Man's Phone
This game suggestion is not exactly new, and perhaps some readers already know about it. Dead Man's Phone is a game nominated for a BAFTA - the British version of the Oscars. It is a live-action narrative in which you are the detective in charge of discovering the cause of death, having the main clues contained in the victim's smartphone.
The first episode involves a 16-year-old who fell off a building. Based on the history of conversations, camera pictures, and posts on social networks, you must organize the clues, talk to possible witnesses and interrogate suspects.
Interaction with others, including detectives and colleagues from the forensics and intelligence team, feature video recordings, which help you piece together the puzzle via the different menus and interface of young Jerome's phone.
- Download Dead Man's Phone on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
What do you think of this week's selection? What are some of your app suggestions? Do you prefer Antoine's list instead? Share your tips and opinions about our recommendations in the comments. And as always, if you're looking for an app of any kind, feel free to ask the NextPit community! Maybe we can find something that is suitable for you?
Hello, are these apps available on google play store?