Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we at NextPit gather to brainstorm our selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught our attention in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

For this week as Antoine enjoys a well-deserved rest, we've separated 5 suggestions for apps that aren't data mining fronts or microtransaction black holes. I would also like to invite you to share your discoveries and any suggestions with the NextPit community via the comments section and the forum.

Here are NextPit's top 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps for this week, where they range from mobile games to productivity apps.

Pixabay

The official app of the online service that carries the same name, Pixabay is a massive image catalog that offers various photos, vector graphics, and illustrations for free or via paid licenses. The app also has videos available, albeit with a collection that pales in comparison to their image repository.

Different items will carry various information such as file type, resolution, and other metadata. You can thank the creators by "buying a cup of coffee" via a PayPal donation, as well as follow your favorite creators by taking advantage of the site's community features.

Oh, and Pixabay also lets you download these images and videos to your phone if it is licensed for free, where you can then use them as system backgrounds. The only thing that is missing is the option to switch wallpapers automatically whenever your favorite creator unleashes a new piece of work.

Despite the listing on the Play Store stating that the app includes ads, I found no ads in the current version. Also, there is no need to create a user account, although a profile does help you take advantage of the favorite and artist tracking tools.

Pixabay offers millions of photos for download on your mobile screen / © Pixabay

BitWarden

Not everyone takes digital security seriously, and I am afraid that I am also rather lax in this aspect. I often see friends postponing the use of important tools like two-step authentication and password management, for instance.

For the latter category, I recently switched to BitWarden after years of using a makeshift online synchronization solution in the form of KeePass. The app recently gained added visibility after the announcement of changes to the hugely popular LastPass, which made synchronizing passwords across devices available only to a paid subscription.

BitWarden not only allows you to access your password database across multiple devices including smartphones and PCs, but it also offers a web interface and extensions for popular browsers. For those who use other password managers, BitWarden offers the option of importing passwords to make the transition smoother.

And for those who don't trust the service's end-to-end encrypted storage, you can set up your database hosting system that is also used by the app.

BitWarden requires the creation of a user account, which is then used to access multiple devices. The app offers a subscription plan, which includes a token generator (2FA), reports of leaked logins, and other optional features.