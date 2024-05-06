Leaks have shown that the iPhone 16 lineup will keep most of the design from the iPhone 15 (review) . But besides the unchanged exterior, the next-gen iPhone could bring small changes in other sections. One of which could be a realigned and thinner MagSafe charging coil beneath the back panel as spotted in a new evidence.

Based in the image shared by French case maker Shop System, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro feature a slightly redesigned MagSafe provision compared to their predecessors. The change is noticeable in four iPhone 16 molding units revealing thinner magnet rings and vertical channels.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro could feature redesigned MagSafe system / © Shop System FR

It is also depicted in another image of the iPhone 16 Pro compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro (review) which specifically shows the bottom elliptical magnet is shrunk and now forms a shape closer to a rectangle.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro MagSafe coils are depicted to be different from the iPhone 15 Pro / © Shop System FR

A faster MagSafe charging in the iPhone 16?

It's unclear what are the benefits of the new MagSafe alignment are. But it will likely enable improve wireless charging speed and efficiency in the iPhone 16 series. For reference, the iPhone 15 series is rated with 15-watt MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging speed, which hasn't been upgraded since the iPhone 12.

On one hand, it may suggest that the iPhone maker is revamping the magnets design to align with the new dimensions of the upcoming iPhones that are expected to go a midge wider.

Apart from the MagSafe charging, the four iPhone 16 is also shown in image to sport the same rear design as the iPhone 15 except for the non-pro iPhone 16 duo which has the redesigned rear camera modules. The iPhone 16 won't be ready until in the fall of this year. To this note, we may still see changes in the iPhone 16 development along the way.

Do you think the iPhone 16 will arrive with a faster wireless charging speed this year? What other features would you wish to see from the next-gen iPhone? Let us know in the comment section.