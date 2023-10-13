iPhone 16 Pro's Camera is Detailed with a New Ultrawide Sensor

The Apple iPhone 15 (review) was just launched a month ago, but here we are already seeing a steady stream of iPhone 16 leaks and rumors. The latest is more of a forecast rather though and speculates on the camera system changes on Apple's next year iPhone line , particularly on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Among many analysts, Jeff Pu has been on a winning streak with its predictions lately. For instance, he has correctly predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) was the only model that is getting a price increase and that the Pro utilizes a titanium frame and new Action Button. This time, the consultant from Haitong International shared vital information about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Max) cameras

According to Pu, Apple will give the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max a new 48 MP ultrawide snapper. The new component is said to replace the current 12 MP ultrawide sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro which has been the same resolution since the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apart from the higher megapixel count, it was not mentioned what are the other changes we should expect, like a wider focal or if it will utilize pixel-binning similar to the primary sensor. However, it would be logical that the new sensor may offer better photos than the previous component.

The source also added that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro would share the 12 MP periscope with tetra-prism lens design that is currently exclusive to the Pro Max. This is barely a surprise since we've already heard this before the iPhone 15 was even launched. Furthermore, Pu believes Apple is sticking with the same dual camera setup for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, though this may use a vertical layout.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro display, size, weight comparison / © nextpit

Apple iPhone 16 connectivity and processor

Likewise, the other items on Pu's forecast include the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem that should enable “5G Advance” with up to 7.5 Gbps speed. Wi-Fi 7 is also set to arrive on the Pro while the non-Pro will have the current Snapdragon X70 with Wi-Fi 6E.

Regarding the chipset choices, the analyst said that Apple will tap the A18 Pro SoC for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. At the same time, it could announce the vanilla A17 chip for the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus and drop the Bionic label from it.

An earlier report suggested the iPhone 16 Pro variants have slightly bigger displays due to the thinner bezels. The wider panel could also result in the two iPhones gaining height and becoming wider.

What other features would you like to see from next year's iPhone 16? Do you think Apple has been introducing muted and non-significant changes to its iPhones? Tell us about your opinion in the comments.