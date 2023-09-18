Apple iPhone 15 Range Has Bigger Batteries than iPhone 14

Even before the Apple iPhone 15 debuted at the Wonderlust event last week, it was rumored that the entire range is getting bigger batteries. While it's not usual for Apple to give the exact battery capacities in mAh, a Chinese regulatory office has seemingly uncovered the slightly bigger values on the next-gen iPhones .

The certifications confirm of the standard and pro iPhone 15 models having more juices than their predecessors. Accordingly, the iPhone 15 now has a 3,349 mAh cell, which is a 70 mAh difference from the iPhone 14. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus gains a paltry 58 mAh and is rated at 4,383 mAh capacity.

Going on the iPhone 15 Pro models, the smaller one packs 3,274 mAh capacity from 3,200 mAh of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has the largest inflated battery cell at 99 mAh with its 4,422 mAh over the last year's premium iPhone model. With such note, it's quite impressive after the model weighing less than before.

Apple iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14 Battery Capacity Difference Model Battery Model Battery Apple iPhone 15 3,349 mAh Apple iPhone 14 3,279 mAh Apple iPhone 15 Plus 4,383 mAh Apple iPhone 14 Plus 4,325 mAh Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3,274 mAh Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3,200 mAh Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,422 mAh Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,323 mAh

Essentially, the differences in mAh ratings are miniscule. But considering the improved efficiency offered by the newer chipsets in the iPhone 15 (A16 Bionic) and iPhone 15 Pro (A17 PRO) plus paired with optimized software, there could likely noticeably battery life gains. However, it is yet to be substantiated through testing once the devices are available.

Apple iPhone 15 USB-C specifications

When it comes to the charging speed, Apple states on the technical pages that this year's iPhone 15 has the same charging rating as the iPhone 14 despite switching to USB-C port. It is estimated that any iPhone 15 handset can be refilled from 0 percent to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 20-watt adapter or higher.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara is corroborating to this by alleging that all iPhone 15 models will max out at 27 watts in charging. This contrasts to earlier rumor alleging of iPhone 15 Pro boasting 35 watts fast charging brought by the USB-C connector.

In addition, it is confirmed in support documents of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. Meaning, the two higher end iPhone models can be connected to external monitors and TVs using USB to DisplayPort cable while supporting 4K HDR output. At the same time, all iPhone 15 models can charge accessories like AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch via the USB-C port at 4.5 watts.

Do you think these slightly increased battery capacities will be noticeable? And are you upgrading to iPhone 15 because of the new port? Tell us your answers in the comments.