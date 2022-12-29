Inevitable? Apple to lower the iPhone 15 Plus price next year

Apple has dropped the mini model out from the lineup in favor of the new iPhone 14 Plus this year. It turns out the bigger iPhone has not been selling well as Apple had expected. Now, the Cupertino company is changing its tune for the iPhone 15 Plus to include a possible price reduction.

The bleak outlook of the economy and weak demand for the standard iPhone 14 (Plus) makes Apple consider drastic changes according to a leaker's claim. The source who resides in South Korea, cites that Apple's iPhone 14 Plus pricing is one of the main reasons the device is not as popular as the iPhone 14 Pro. In which it adds that Apple could lower the price of the model on next year's lineup.

More Pro features for the iPhone 15 (Plus)?

Not only could the iPhone 15 Plus receive a price adjustment. The smaller iPhone 15 may also benefit from this strategy considering there is only a small cost difference for the two models. To recall, the iPhone 14 Plus retails for $899 while the regular iPhone 14 starts at $799.

Another factor that leads to Apple rethinking its plan is the wide gap in the differentiating features between the vanilla and pro iPhones. For that note, Apple mulls of minimizing this gap through adding more features to the non-pro models such as introducing a pill-shaped Dynamic Island design.

Is iPhone 15 Ultra a thing?

At the same time, the leaker alleges that Apple's iPhone 15 Pro (Max) naming scheme may change. Per previous reports, Apple is launching an iPhone Ultra that will replace the Pro Max. However, Apple is keeping the smaller iPhone Pro but differentiating specs like camera and build are further separated to the iPhone 15 Ultra.

It's unclear if this new Apple strategy will echo to other products like its smartwatches and iPads. Nonetheless, we want to know if you think Apple is on the right track to lower the iPhone 15 prices. Let us know in the comment section.