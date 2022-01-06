New Apple Glass rumors: pancake lenses and AMOLED

A few days ago, we already reported about the new PR boss at Apple and a possible release date for the mythical Apple Glass . Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that an official presentation can be expected as early as the end of 2022. Besides the supposed release date, Kuo also mentions an innovative lens technology.

A new rumor about the Apple AR/VR headset points to a release in early 2023.

Special "pancake lenses" will probably be used in the headset.

According to analyst Ross Young, three different screens will be installed in the Apple headset.

With the move of AR communications chief Andrea Schubert from Meta to Apple, the rumor mill around a possible release date of the mixed reality headset began to boil. Now Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also spoken out and supports the speculation that Apple Glass - or Apple View - will most likely be introduced at the end of 2022. The delivery of the headset is expected to start at the beginning of 2023.

In a report from TF International Securities, there was also talk that "3D pancake lenses" could be installed in the Apple Glass. The advantage of these lenses is said to be that light is reflected by a curvature between the lenses and the display. This special feature could give Apple a decisive advantage in the design, which is supposed to be particularly compact and light.

Two OLED screens and an AMOLED display in Apple Glass?

The drawing fromThe Information shows a possible appearance of the Apple View. You can see a rounded front as well as a replaceable mount and a soft protective material on the glasses themselves. The image was already published in early 2021 and is traded as a realistic concept for Apple Glass.

A drawing by The Information shows the possible appearance of Apple Glass. / © The Information

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), further fueled the rumor mill a few days ago with information surrounding the headset's displays. According to his information, two OLED displays and one AMOLED screen will be used.

hile OLED is well suited for VR headsets due to a high possible pixel density, the use of AMOLED panels is surprising. As MacRumors speculates, the AMOLED panel with lower pixel density could be used more for displays in the peripheral field of view.

Sony has already presented new prototypes for two 4K OLED displays at its in-house Technology Day in December 2021. According to Young, it is quite possible that these displays were developed specifically for Apple. If this is true, the resolution of 4,000 x 4,000 pixels would be very high. In contrast to Kuo, Young claims that the headset would be presented at Apple's WWDC in June 2022.

The analysts agree on the price

Even if the analysts do not always agree, they all agree on the price. The Apple Glass/View is likely to be released for "several thousand dollars." Both Young and Kuo assume a starting price of around $3,000. As before, all statements are rumors.

2022 should be very exciting for everyone who is interested in Apple Glass and it remains to be seen which rumors will be true and who will be wrong in the end.

Are you interested in the Apple Glass? What do you think about the blueprint? Do you think Apple can make VR finally viable? We look forward to reading about it in the comments!