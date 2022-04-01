Apple foldables on the horizon?

Apple has so far kept clear of the infant market of foldable devices . But this does not mean that the Cupertino company is not considering bending its plans and is now actively testing a device with a foldable screen, or at least, that's what the rumors say.

TL;DR

Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple is testing a device with a foldable OLED display.

The display in question is 9-inches.

Other rumors suggest Apple is working on foldable displays with LG.

Speculations about Apple releasing a device with a foldable screen have been relatively restrained for a while now. The company has clearly not been so interested in the novel technology. Now the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed through a tweet that Apple is "actively testing" a foldable display of 9-inches.

The display is mounted on an experimental device that is used to refine the technologies that will eventually end up in Apple products. According to Kuo, the company is going to first target large and medium-sized devices before materializing a foldable iPhone. This is in line with other rumors that have LG taking part in the efforts to develop iPads and MacBooks with foldable displays.

Apple foldables as soon as 2025?

When we are going to see the devices is something that is unclear since the leakers have kept moving their estimations. The Elec made claims that Apple is working alongside LG display to develop a foldable OLED panel for tablets and notebooks.

According to the same source, LG is to supply 17-inch foldable 4K OLED panels to HP as soon as this year, so the idea of a foldable MacBook may be closer than we thought. Still, Kuo makes a reserved estimation that we will see an Apple foldable device in 2025.

Another analyst, display expert Ross Young, seems to be in line with the year for an Apple foldable launch, which has been delayed since the original predictions indicated a 2023 or 2024 launch. According to Young, other devices are expected to be all-screen foldable notebooks, which will be a new product category from the company, with screen sizes around 20-inches and are expected around 2026 or 2027.

Apple foldables sound like a very exciting concept, but what do you believe? Will we see one in 2025? What are your predictions? Tell me in the comments.