A14 Bionic: Apple's new super chip is silly fast

In mid-September Apple presented not only a new tablet, the iPad Air 4, but also the first device with the new A14 chip. The first benchmark results now allow a look at its performance.

In the past few days, the website of the popular benchmark tool Geekbench has shown the first alleged results of the still unavailable iPad Air 4 and the Apple A14 built into it. Leaker "Ice Universe" published the found results on Twitter.

A14's first Geekbench 5 results appeared, single-core 1583, multi-core 4198, still the king. pic.twitter.com/HXMgEfjSuW — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 3, 2020

It did not take long until the actual page of the benchmark results was found. The values apparently come from the cellular version of the new iPad Air 4. The corresponding tablet is supposed to have the designation J308AP; the Wi-Fi version has the model number J307AP.

According to the benchmark, Apple's new six-core chip has a base frequency of 2.99 GHz. The chip has 3.66 GB RAM at its side. This is allegedly enough for a single-core score of 1,583 points and 4,198 points in the multi-core test.

With these results, the A14 is ahead of the A13 in both categories, which is used in the iPhone 11. The A13 in the iPhone 11 Pro is listed at Geekbench with 1,327 and 3,286 points respectively. These numbers now allow a better comparison with the direct predecessors and give a first preview of the expected performance of the iPhone 12 – even though some versions of the Apple smartphone will most likely have more RAM.

The new iPad Air 4 comes with the A14 chip and will be available in five colors. / © Apple

The A12Z from the current iPad Pro is listed with 1.118 and 4.565 points, meaning the new A14 chip is somewhat slower in the multi-core tests. However, when looking at the details in Geekbench, it becomes clear that the A12Z has eight cores instead of only six. So there might be some room for a future A14X or A14Z.

iPad Air 4: Geekbench results of the GPU

In addition to the pure CPU benchmark, however, the so-called Compute results have also appeared on Geekbench since then. The alleged metal score of the iPad Air 4 is listed with 12,571 points. For comparison: The A12Z achieves 11,669 points here, while the A13 Bionic in the iPhone 11 achieves only 7,309 points with the A13 Bionic.

The new iPad Air 4 is scheduled to go on sale in October. The latest reports give reason to hope for a prompt date. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the first Apple stores are said to have received the necessary marketing information.