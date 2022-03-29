Xiaomi: Follow the second Redmi launch this Tuesday

Xiaomi will launch new smartphones that hail from its Redmi Note 11 lineup this Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 6 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Find out where and how you can follow Xiaomi's event — live!

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 11, 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro in Europe at the end of February. By the way, you can find all the information about the new mid-range smartphones from Xiaomi in our launch coverage. We'll also update our buying guide to find the Redmi Note 11, 11S, 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G at the best price, with or without a plan.

In its teaser to announce the event, the manufacturer explained that "The most powerful Redmi Note 11 is coming to you soon". It will most likely the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G on steroids. It is also very likely that Xiaomi has other devices in store for us, which could very well be another Redmi device or even connected devices that further expands the Xiaomi ecosystem.

To be sure, we would love to see you this afternoon! We will offer you a summary of the main announcements made by Xiaomi during this event. And of course, you will find all the buying guides, reviews and comparisons of the new Redmi smartphones in the coming weeks. Enjoy the show!