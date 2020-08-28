We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the NextPit homepage
AndroidPIT becomes NextPit 

Xiaomi presents hidden selfie camera under the display

2 min read 2 min 3 comments 3
Authored by: Julia Froolyks
Xiaomi presents hidden selfie camera under the display

After a long development phase, Xiaomi's under-display selfie camera seems to have reached market maturity. In a new video, we can now see the hidden front camera in action - in a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Already a year ago, we reported on the development of a hidden front camera in Xiaomi smartphones. Several manufacturers are already working on a solution to banish notches and small punched holes in the smartphone display. ZTE also wants to present a finished product for its technology in this area sometime in September 2020.

On Twitter, the tech expert Ice Universe posted a video in which we see two versions of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. One model has a cutout for the selfie camera; the other display is free of any interruptions. According to the Tweet, this is official footage of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Mass production of Xiaomi's hidden front camera is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

The principle of hidden cameras in smartphones is not new. OnePlus showed us its Concept One, a mobile phone that does not show any visible cameras on the back either. Instead, the camera becomes visible as soon as the camera app is started.

OnePlus Concept One
The OnePlus Concept One smartphone camera trick. / © AndroidPIT

For this purpose, manufacturers use so-called electrochromic glass, a technology that is also used by glass manufacturers for facades or car manufacturers for automatic dimming of the rear-view mirror. So the race for the first marketable telephone with an invisible camera remains exciting.

The image at the top of this article shows the Oppo Reno 10x with its shark fin selfie camera.

Source: Twitter

Hardware Xiaomi
Never miss a story with NextPit via  Telegram 📲!

Latest articles

Recommended articles

3 comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   3

    My classmate’s mother makes $86/hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $17290 just working on the computer for a few hours.why not check here……. www.pays19.com

  •   3
    roreheats 42 minutes ago Link to comment

    w︆ww︆︆.︆︆kk︆︆iss︆.︆︆c︆lub - awеsоmе dating site for adults who want to find а pаrtner tо hаvе sеx

    •   3

      My classmate’s mother makes $86/hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $17290 just working on the computer for a few hours.why not check here……. www.pays19.com

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing