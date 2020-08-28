Xiaomi presents hidden selfie camera under the display

After a long development phase, Xiaomi's under-display selfie camera seems to have reached market maturity. In a new video, we can now see the hidden front camera in action - in a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Already a year ago, we reported on the development of a hidden front camera in Xiaomi smartphones. Several manufacturers are already working on a solution to banish notches and small punched holes in the smartphone display. ZTE also wants to present a finished product for its technology in this area sometime in September 2020.

Big news: Xiaomi announced the third generation of under-screen camera technology. The video below is a special under-screen camera version of the Mi 10 Ultra, which has reached a usable level, which is very exciting. This technology will be mass-produced in early 2021. pic.twitter.com/m8bujC2KCs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2020

On Twitter, the tech expert Ice Universe posted a video in which we see two versions of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. One model has a cutout for the selfie camera; the other display is free of any interruptions. According to the Tweet, this is official footage of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Mass production of Xiaomi's hidden front camera is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

The principle of hidden cameras in smartphones is not new. OnePlus showed us its Concept One, a mobile phone that does not show any visible cameras on the back either. Instead, the camera becomes visible as soon as the camera app is started.

The OnePlus Concept One smartphone camera trick. / © AndroidPIT

For this purpose, manufacturers use so-called electrochromic glass, a technology that is also used by glass manufacturers for facades or car manufacturers for automatic dimming of the rear-view mirror. So the race for the first marketable telephone with an invisible camera remains exciting.

The image at the top of this article shows the Oppo Reno 10x with its shark fin selfie camera.