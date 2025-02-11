Hot topics

How to Resolve Windows 11 Security Update Error: Microsoft's Latest Fix

The Windows 11 24H2 update began rolling out in October last year, bringing new features and improvements to security and productivity. However, not all users have had a smooth experience, especially those who installed the update via a media installation package, encountering botched security updates. Microsoft confirmed the issue earlier this month and provided a fix.

When the Windows 11 24H2 update was released, some users installed it using a bootable USB stick or CD/DVD with the October or November security patch. Many of these users were upgrading from Windows 10, which received its last security patch in October last year.

However, this method prevented affected Windows computers from receiving future security updates, leaving them vulnerable to security threats and potential performance and stability issues due to outdated software.

In contrast, users who installed the update over the air (OTA) through Windows Update or directly from Microsoft’s website were unaffected and continued to receive security updates as expected.

Microsoft’s Fix for the Windows 11 24H2 Installation Issue

At first, there was no official solution, and some users suggested performing a clean installation of Windows 11 while avoiding the media creation tool. However, after months of reports, Microsoft finally acknowledged the problem in a Windows Release Health report and offered a proper fix.

According to Microsoft, the issue was caused by the media installation package containing the outdated October or November security patch. To resolve it, impacted users should reinstall Windows 11 24H2 using the media installation method—but with the latest December security update or later.

Fortunately, Microsoft has now included the updated version of the installation package on its website. This means that downloading the latest version should prevent the issue.

What Should Affected Windows Users Do?

By following Microsoft's fix, users have two options when reinstalling Windows 11 24H2:

  • Clean install the OS (removing all files and settings).
  • Keep existing personnel files while updating to the latest version.

Once the updated version is installed, affected users should start receiving security updates as normal.

How do you usually install Windows updates on your device? Have you encountered this issue? Please let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your experience.

Via: Microsoft Learn

