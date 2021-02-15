Redmi Note 10: Everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s 2021 budget smartphone

There is no denying that Xiaomi has mastered the art of making and selling compelling budget and mid-range smartphones that offer serious bang for your buck. The popularity of the Redmi Note and Redmi series of devices especially in emerging markets in Asia and South America is a testament to Xiaomi’s success in this segment. In 2021, the company plans to continue this trend with the Redmi Note 10 series devices. In this hub article, we track all important information about Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 10 models.

This article will be regularly updated as and when we receive additional information about the device. Whatever you read here will therefore be listed in reverse chronological order, from the most recent to the oldest. They will all be listed in a summarized list below to help you find your way around more easily.

Thanks to a recently leaked listing on Amazon India - spotted by folks over at GizmoChina - there will be four models of the Redmi Note 10 series. It is also pertinent to note that the Redmi Note 10 will first arrive in India before other markets.

Anyway, the four models planned for India are

Redmi Note 10 4G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Since these models are India-specific and Xiaomi has a history of localizing its devices when they reach other markets, there is a good chance that the devices that come to the EU could be just the 5G variants. Xiaomi has more or less also confirmed that the launch date for the Redmi Note 10 in India is March 10, 2021. We expect the phones to arrive in Europe a few weeks later.

According to MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will come in three variants.

A base 6GB+64GB variant

A mid-tier 6GB+128GB variant

A top end 8GB+128GB option

As for the Redmi Note 10, this phone will be offered in two variants.

An entry-level 4GB+64GB variant

A 6GB+ 64GB top end model

I really hope the bit about the 6GB/6GB variant is wrong because even for an affordable smartphone, giving just 64GB storage is outright criminal in 2021. Once again, do note that these leaks pertain to the India-specific variants of the phone and that things could change when the Redmi Note 10 reaches Europe.

On February 15, Redmi India posted a tweet asking its people to choose between an AMOLED display (most likely 60Hz) or a high quality 120Hz LCD panel. Looks like the company’s social media team was confident people would pick the higher refresh rate display over an AMOLED panel. The results, however, were overwhelmingly in favour of an AMOLED panel. This poll also briefly led to rumours about Xiaomi finally opting for an AMOLED display on one of their budget phones.

However, seeing the overwhelmingly negative response towards a 120Hz LCD, the company silently deleted the tweet and the poll. This, more or less, is confirmation that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will not get an AMOLED panel and will ship with a high refresh rate LCD panel.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has previously appeared on several certification platforms including FCC, IMDA and BIS where some of its specs have leaked. From what we know so far, the phone is likely to feature a 120Hz IPS LCD panel and will also come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and will run Android 11 based on MIUI 12.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also likely to come powered by a large 5,050mAh battery with support for fast charging. Since the Snapdragon 732G does not support 5G, this is most likely the 4G variant of the phone. The 5G variant will most likely come powered by another Snapdragon SoC if it really exists.

As for the Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi seems to have done a good job at keeping the specifications of this one from leaking so far. But we do expect more information about this phone as the launch date draws closer.

