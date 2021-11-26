Black Friday 2021 Poll: Found any tech bargains yet?

So, the day has finally arrived - Black Friday 2021 has taken place and before we move on to Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, let's take a quick look at the shopping experience with this week's poll. Who discovered good deals out there? Who got ripped off with discounted prices? Tell us all about it, there is no shame in doing so as no one will judge you (except me).

Haaaaah! Did you feel it? That primal instinct of the hunter-gatherer returning to his tribe, his chest bulging as he carries the game he's just clobbered by the sweat of his brow and the strength of his hands? I don't either, but I think that's how the fathers or mothers must feel after buying an OLED display that is on special offer at Amazon and other online retailers during Black Friday 2021.

Yes, the smart buyer, the one who reads NextPit, doesn't get fooled despite being flooded with so many commercial promotions. He checks and compares prices to avoid falling for a fake discount. And above all, he resists the blackmail to buy by respecting his wish list that is set in stone right down to the very last item. As for you, you are part of that club, the Alpha consumer, the elite among the cyber-buyers, I say, the pantheon of the paladins of modern consumerism?

What did you buy? (yes, I am indiscreet and am totally relaxed, so what)?

What did you buy on Black Friday 2021? Nothing at all!

An entry-level smartphone (<$200)

A mid-range smartphone ($300-$400)

A flagship smartphone ($500 and above)

A Bluetooth headset

Videogames! (Console and/or PC)

A PS5

An Xbox Series S or X

A notebook

An accessory (powerbank, charger, etc.)

An Apple accessory (AirTag, charger, etc.)

An Android tablet

An iPad

A refurbished smartphone or gadget

A non-tech product (Multiple selections allowed) View results VOTE!

I suspect there must be some champion shoppers with a 5th degree in promo code hunting among you. But let's see who's got the best deals and the most profitable bargains, shall we?

As we've explained many times in our multiple articles on the subject, fake promos are common during Black Friday. Normally, you were perfectly armed to avoid the most in-your-face promotional materials from the merchants. But I'd like to know on a more general level what you think about discounts that you discovered during your research.

Did you find a lot of artificially inflated crossed-out prices when you compared them? Did the amount of discounts seem worthy of a sale period?

Good deals or great scams?

Did you find massive discounts on Black Friday? No, everything was still too expensive for me.

Plenty of inflated prices that were heavily discounted.

Yes, between 10% to 20%

Yes, up to 30%

Yes, up to 40%

Yes, up to 50%

Yes, 60% and above! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Finally, I have one last question. I know that multiple question surveys are boring. But come on, all I ask for is 2 additional minutes of brain time and I'll let you enjoy your weekend, I promise! I just want to know whether you managed to complete all your Christmas shopping this Black Friday 2021.

Much has been said about the topic, from buying intentions to component shortages, Black Friday is the time when consumers prepare their gifts for the holiday season. But was there enough supply this year to meet your needs?

Let's do it again for Christmas?

Did you manage to do your Christmas shopping this Black Friday? Yes, but not everything due to the limited availability of items.

Yes, everything has been bought and wrapped!

No, I found absolutely NOTHING!

No, I don't give two hoots about Christmas or Black Friday. (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Thank you in advance to all those who will participate in this survey and especially, those who shared their choices with me in the comments. It's time to let you go. I also hope that you were able to find your happiness at a good price and that our various guides and our selections were useful to you. Finally, I wish you a good weekend and I'll see you next week to discuss the results.