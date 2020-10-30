PlayStation 4 and 5: new Sony app for iOS and Android

To coincide with the imminent launch of the PS5 next-gen console, Sony has introduced a new version of the PlayStation app on both the Android and iOS platforms. This new app will boast of a brand new design, voice chat capability, and party groups, among other things.

A new messaging function is set to replace the PS Messages app, which was previously independent of one another. Messages and threads from the old app will be transferred to the new PS app, so you do not have to worry about missing out on past banter.

On the new home screen, for example, you can take a glance at what your friends are playing in a jiffy. In addition, information about the most recently played games and the personal trophy list can be accessed.

In the PlayStation blog , Sony also announced the app's new features for iOS and Android in greater detail. According to Sony, the whole idea of the new app is to make it easier to communicate with friends - even when you're not sitting in front of the console. In order to make this possible, Sony has given the PlayStation app a fresh design.

PlayStation app: New voice chats and download controls for PS4 and PS5

Matching the news feature, Sony also introduced voice chat and party groups in the new app. These chats should make it possible to talk to up to 15 friends via a smartphone.

In order to control downloads to the PS4 or PS5 remotely, Sony has integrated the PlayStation Store and remote downloads directly into the app. This allows you to browse for new games from your smartphone and download them to your home console while you are on the move.

Among the new features of the upcoming PS app is access to the store and news. / © Sony

Once the PS5 is available, this feature will go one step further. Games on the new console can then be launched remotely from the smartphone. Memory can also be managed for greater flexibility. This is useful, for instance, when the available space for downloading a game could be limited.

Last but not least, Sony has integrated an "Explore" tab, in which Sony wants to offer current news from game developers or content from the PlayStation blog. With this, players can always remain abreast of the latest developments.

The new PlayStation app can be downloaded immediately from the App Store or Google Play. To make use of the app, players must have a PlayStation Network account beforehand.

You might also be interested in these on NextPit: