Meet Carsten, our new editor!

Hello! What's the point of this new job if the very first sentence in the very first article is already giving you trouble? Anyway, we have to get along somehow now - you and me, because from this month I'm part of the NextPit team!

After ten years of tech blogging, I'm finally at NextPit

Last October, I jumped ship from Mobile Geeks, where I'd been tech blogging for about a decade for this one, special moment: the moment when Fabi comes knocking and asks me if I'd consider hitting the keys for NextPit.

I was actually in a predicament and had planned to launch a reach-out campaign along the lines of: "who's looking for a tech blogger", on my private blog, to bring me back into employment.

Fabi amazingly accomplished the feat of reaching out to me with an offer even before I wrote this article. Do you know how a player in the Bundesliga or Premier League talks about why he chose a club? They always talk about how the club "really made an effort", how it was a top project and how the club was able to present a great concept. That's what happened here.

Articles with a lot of heart and opinion

Fabi left no doubt that he was keen on us working together. Fortunately, I received a lot of offers from agencies, tech blogs, and even classic tech media. But somehow it was clear to me very early on that this is exactly what I was up for: to get something going with a friend and colleague I've grown fond of at numerous tech event battles. A great team and an exciting idea that has nothing to do with this ten-a-penny blogging, where you just copy news from big US blogs.

So in the future, I'll be writing a few articles here and - to stay in football-speak - I'll try to help the team on their way to the title. Those of you who may have read articles of mine elsewhere (in German) will have an idea of what they look like. At Mobile Geeks, I was internally dubbed the "emo blogger" because I often threw myself into the fray with heart and a lot of opinion, even on topics that had nothing to do with tech, or only marginally. Of course, I'd like to continue doing something similar.

Tech blogging and community

At NextPit, I don't want to just rattle off spec sheets and work my way through processor performance comparisons. I want to tell exciting and entertaining stories, to get to the heart of what makes a product different from others, and I definitely don't want to hide my own opinions.

I'm convinced that tech blogging can be entertaining and opinionated, and that you can put a special spin or twist on a story or two. That's where I want to come in and help make sure that we can publish and discuss these exciting stories with you right here. You also play a big role in this concept, as Fabi assured me - the community idea, which has somehow been neglected in our industry over the years.

All this fits together for me like a perfect puzzle and from this week I would like to complete this puzzle - as a somewhat large, bald, and sometimes somewhat loudmouthed puzzle piece with a lot of enthusiasm for this task, enthusiasm for you, enthusiasm for my new colleagues and, hopefully, enthusiasm for many exciting stories. I can say that with this debut at NextPit I have definitely made a good start into the new year 2021. I sincerely hope that you have also arrived well in the new year and that we can all look forward to a year that will quickly make us forget the unpredictable and often difficult 2020.