Hogwarts Legacy will receive a major update on June 6th this summer. The developer has recently announced what you can look forward to in this update. Find out what changes are there and the different new features available!

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023. Although Avalanche Software is probably already working on the sequel, their first entry into the Harry Potter universe was not left to collect dust. Fans of the game can expect the major summer update to arrive this June 6th. The developer has officially announced what the update will contain, including a handy new feature and new content for all players to enjoy.

Hogwarts Legacy Photo Mode

With the new update, Avalanche Software will introduce a photo mode for the game. This allows you to take in-game snapshots for you to share later. It also gives you the ability to edit and customize photos within the game to your liking. The graphics of Hogwarts Legacy are gorgeous on better-equipped devices, which is why many players clamored after a photo mode.

Furthermore, the update allows you to reallocate your skills. Up to now, you had to live with the decisions you made during the game. With the ability to reassign your skill points, you can experiment with various abilities and express your creativity ala Witcher 3.

However, these new features are not the only new thing in the summer update. PC players will finally have access to the Hogsmeade Shop Quest, which was previously only available to certain players. In particular, PC players can look forward to new content with the update that was previously available only for PlayStation players. These include Harry Potter-inspired glasses, an Azkaban-inspired outfit, a new recipe, a beautiful broom, and a new Hippogriff.

Overall, the summer update is not as extensive as some players might have hoped, especially for PlayStation owners who would most probably find this update disappointing due to the lack of new content apart from a new photo mode. Nevertheless, it is still nice to see Avalanche Software continue to focus on Hogwarts Legacy without abandoning it completely. Players hope that there will be more updates in the future.

