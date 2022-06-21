Discord, League of Legends, etc: Half the Internet is down

If you want to access your usual websites or services on Tuesday morning, you would have woken up to an unpleasant surprise: It feels like half the Internet is down at the moment. Apparently, services that use the CDN Cloudflare and Nginx are affected, where even your favorite website NextPit falls under this affliction!

The exact cause of the outages still remains unclear, but numerous services are currently unavailable or only partially available, including League of Legends, Discord, VRChat, and NextPit. When it comes to websites, the most common error message would be "500 Internal Server Error."

Nginx is currently used by approximately 44% of the 10,000 websites with the highest traffic, so the headline "Half the Internet is down" is hardly an exaggeration. The Cloudflare API, which is used by Nginx servers for load balancing and routing, is possibly to blame for the misery - at least it is listed as "offline" on Cloudflare's problems web page.

Apparently there are currently problems with the Cloudflare API. / © Cloudflare, Screenshot: NextPit

The good news is that the problem has been identified and they are working on a solution at Cloudflare. However, it is not known how long it will take until Discord and the others will resume operations again. As soon as there is news, we will update this article.

Solution for this problem: Change DNS server

There seems to be a temporary solution for the problem: You will have to change your DNS server. Currently, some people at NextPit are using Google's DNS server with the IP addresses 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4, respectively. You can find instructions for changing the DNS server and the IP addresses for IPv6 on Google's DNS website.

Update: According to Cloudflare, they have implemented a fix for the issue and are currently monitoring the issue closely. The "Cloudflare API" is now listed as "Operational" again on the website linked above.

Did changing the DNS server help you? Or do you have another solution for the problem? We are happy to read your comment!