iPhone 16's Dummies Spotted With New Buttons

Apple is rumored to introduce a set of new buttons in the iPhone 16 series. The standard models are touted to gain an Action Button and a new camera capture key while the Pro should see the latter included. Now, fresh photos of the purported dummy units have surfaced, giving us the closest view yet concerning what these upcoming iPhones would look like, including the new buttons.

Apple's iPhone with the most buttons to date

The same source previously shared a photo of an iPhone 16 Pro case and published another set of iPhone 16 dummy images. Based on the materials used, it showed the redesigned camera arrangement of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which now sport a vertically arranged dual-module As for the Pro duo, the triple camera alignment remains unchanged.

Dummy units of the Apple iPhone 16 (Plus) and iPhone 16 Pro (Max). / © X/u/SonnyDickson

On the right, all the iPhone 16 models were depicted with a new camera button placed below the power key which is touted to support capacitive and shutter controls. While this button could also be an antenna for the mmWave 5G similar to the US variant of the iPhone 15 (review), it does appear to be recessed and has a slope edging around it as opposed to the flat antenna cutout.

New capture button pictured on the iPhone 16 series. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

The left segment of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro come with an Action Button and volume rocker. Based on initial reports, those regional variants that support mmWave 5G may see this dedicated component repositioned along this section.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to feature slightly wider displays than their predecessor, and that difference is visible in their taller form compared to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

What else is new in the iPhone 16?

As for other known details, the iPhone 16 Pro duo is said to be arrive in rose gold and space black colors. In addition, they will most likely carry over the same titanium frame from the iPhone 15 Pro, albeit sporting even thinner bezels via the new Border Reduction Structure or BRS technology.

Internally, the iPhone 16 could enlist the A18 SoC, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and 8 GB RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro could get a more capable A18 Pro chip and a new ultra-wide camera. Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 16 this fall.

Do you think having more buttons will improve the usability on these iPhones? How would you change the iPhone 16? We like to hear your opinion.