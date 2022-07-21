The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line to add three new devices to the series

It appears that Samsung is closing shop on their lineup of the ubiquitous Galaxy Watch Classic. To replace the Classic, the Galaxy Watch 5 line appears to be heating up in interesting ways, and customers can expect some serious excitement. At the top of the heap should be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , but who can be sure how this top watch will differ from its slightly smaller Watch 5 siblings, aside from physicality?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic most likely no longer presented.

Three new models of the Galaxy Watch 5 line are coming.

A potential game changer for Samsung, the pending Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series should burst out on the scene with three new Watch 5 iterations next month, and all of them are consistently creating fireworks online. The small-ish variant (the SM-R905F) and larger (SM-R915F) Galaxy Watch 5 watches, and the deeply intriguing Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (SM-R925F)—and their model numbers—were recently leaked in Thailand, on their regulatory agency website, the NBTC.

Sneak peek at specs for smaller and medium models / © Pricebaba

Sneak peek at specs for Pro model / © Pricebaba

What more shall come of this year's Samsung smartwatch lineup?

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could get a new body temperature sensor, according to some early chatter, yet algorithm issues with the sensor may create a delay on into 2023. A more grand display could be featured with the Pro model, though all of them are likely to share the same innards. Another intriguing aspect is Samsung's confirmation that the Galaxy Watch 5 series—upon launch—is likely to run One UI Watch 4.5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will feature new bezel design / © 91Mobiles

Let's sum it all up, shall we?

Little birds sang to us about the likelihood of the new Galaxy Watch being unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event in August. Again, we should see both 40 and 44 mm with the Pro version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Don't forget to get (and stay) updated on this hot-topic device.

What do you think about Samsung's choice to release three new devices with the Watch 5 lineup? Let us know in the comments!