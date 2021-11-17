Apple to bring Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 14 and Mixed Reality headset

Speculation about the next generation of Apple products has already started, with famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, revealing that the next iPhone, iPhone 14, will feature a new Wi-Fi spec alongside headsets.

TL;DR

Analyst reveals that iPhone 14 will feature Wi-Fi 6E.

Other devices to support the new spec are VR and AR headsets.

While we are still finding out the best ways to use the new iPhone 13's camera, analysts and other leakers are already discussing the upcoming specs of the next generation of Apple devices.

The rumor cycle for the next iPhone, the iPhone 14, is subtly appearing. This first information, may not excite everyone but a lot of interesting details are packed behind the lines. So, the new iPhone 14, according to the analyst, will feature the new Wi-Fi 6E spec.

Other devices were also mentioned like AR and VR headsets that are said to use the spec and its future Wi-Fi 7 implementation for 2022, 2023 and 2024, which is something that we suspect point to the new headsets from Meta -former Facebook,- and other major manufacturers.

It is surprising to see that the new iPhone will also get access to the new specs, but considering Apple's user experience first approach, it makes sense. The new Wi-Fi spec works in the 6 GHz band, across a spectrum of 1,200 MHz, and offers better latency, faster data transfer and general performance.

