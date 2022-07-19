Apple may use laser on iPhones and watches to detect air quality

Apple could potentially utilize lasers on its future iPhones and Watch Series based on its latest patent. There are several ways that Apple is looking to take advantage of the said technology such as enabling air quality monitoring and under-display biometrics on its devices.

Future iPhone or Apple smartwatch could use a sophisticated laser-based device based on a filed patent.

The new technology will allow under screen sensors and cameras even on a Watch Series.

It could also enable air quality monitoring as well as gathering of user's metrics.

Found by Patently Apple, the patent specifically talks of HCSEL or Horizontal Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers, which is a hybrid optoelectronic device that would be placed below the display of a smartwatch or smartphone. The aforementioned component's primary purpose is to illuminate objects and even detect particulate matter in the surrounding air by using visible or invisible light.

Advantages of HCSEL on a smartphone or wearable

Another benefit of this HCSEL technology is it will allow cameras and sensors under the device's screen. Apple could integrate its Touch ID or Face ID on a device without occupying the bezels. It could also eliminate bulky parts and further reduce the device's form or permit edge-to-edge screen. And for instance, Apple's plan of integrating a camera on the Watch Series' crown would be avoided after all.

Gathering mixed reality and health or fitness metrics are possible through HCSELs. The former can enhance augmented or virtual reality experience by analyzing the user's performance during gaming, which is a similar function to a basic camera except with aided lasers for precise reading.

Apple may use HCSEL laser tech to allow under-display sensor and camera on its future iPhone and Watch Series / © Patently Apple

Despite the promising features mentioned, ultimately, this does not guarantee that we will see HCSEL on an Apple device anytime soon. It could also take several years before we see the real-world application of this laser technology. Or perhaps, we will see it first from a different manufacturer or another type of device considering Apple has been lagging with UD (Under Display) applications on its iPhone recently.

Do you think that the future of smartwatch is getting more exciting compared to smartphones? Hit us up in the comment section below.