Will the Samsung Galaxy S22 be a mid-range smartphone after all?

The moment is almost upon us: Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S series. So, it is only understandable that the rumor mill is running hot. A new leak now confirms that the battery of the Galaxy S22 might be even weaker than previously assumed. In addition, the market launch might be postponed.

TL;DR

The battery of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is smaller than in the predecessor.

The battery is charged with just 25 watts.

The market launch of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be postponed once again.

Evan Blass, one of the most famous leakers, has now commented on the battery issue around Samsung's Galaxy S22. While the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra can be charged with more than 45 watts, this will probably not be the case for the standard model. Only 25 watts are supposed to be used to charge the 3,700 mAh battery. Although it charges faster than the Galaxy S21, this is due to the reduction of the actual battery capacity.

This means that you can fully charge the smartphone in 70 minutes. However, the battery capacity is also reduced by a whole 300 mAh. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets a 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged at the same time due to the stronger charging power of 45 watts. The 5,000 mAh battery in the S22 Ultra is also charged at 45 watts. Do not forget: You can buy the chargers with the device, but they are not included.

Will the S22 be downgraded to a mid-range smartphone? / © Samsung via WinFuture

Delivery problems with the Galaxy S22?

The Dutch site Nieuwe Mobiel also writes about the reduced charging capacity of the S22. Furthermore, there could be a later release of the Galaxy S22. According to both sources, only the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be released on the originally planned release date of February 25, 2022. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be released two weeks later due to supply chain issues.

After Samsung already postponed the release event of the Exynos 2200, this information does not even seem implausible. Still, it remains to be seen whether the leaks will prove true. We will definitely know more in a few days, because Samsung will officially unveil the new flagship series on February 9. We will of course report for you on NextPit, so be sure to check it out!

What do you think of the leak? Do you think the battery will really be that small or is this more of a hoax? Let us know in the comments!