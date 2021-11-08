Samsung: Leak reveals release dates for Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S21 FE

We are not only waiting news for the new " Galaxy S22 " series from Samsung, but also for the Galaxy S21 FE ! A leaker now kindly reveals the dates of the "Galaxy Unpacked" events where we are supposed to get to see both smartphones.

TL:DR

Galaxy Unpacked for Galaxy S21 FE expected on January 4, 2022.

Galaxy Unpacked for Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 8.

We are just entering the hot phase before Christmas, but the eyes have also wandered further into the future. The device announcements are coming relatively quickly after Christmas - at least if the experienced leaker Jon Prosser is right. Prosser now commented on Twitter about the release dates of the upcoming Samsung smartphones Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE!

"Galaxy Unpacked" events in January and February.

Jon Prosser has often been right with his leaks in the past. Therefore, the information is quite interesting. As Prosser writes, the first date on January 4 will first be all about the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Due to the still ongoing shortage of components, Samsung could not present us this model earlier. In the meantime, we even had to fear that Samsung would not bring this device to the market at all.

Jon Prosser also recently leaked the first "real" pictures of the Galaxy S22 Ultra / © Front Page Tech

If the info is correct, the "Fan Edition" of the Galaxy S21 will then be available from January 11, exactly a week after it was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked. Just under a month later, on February 8, we can expect the next event, where the tech giant will then pull the S22 lineup out of the hat.

According to the information, all models will be available for pre-order directly on the same day. The new flagships will actually be available ten days later, on February 18.

Chip crisis continues

You'll recall that the Galaxy S21 series was already unveiled on January 14, so Samsung is pushing the date back a bit with the S22. This likely has to do with the fact that supply shortages continue. This explains why the S21 FE, which we had long expected, won't be available until early 2022, and why the Unpacked event for the new flagships will also have to wait longer.

Let's hope that we don't have to expect any further compromises beyond that for Samsung's upcoming flagship models. As usual, we'll keep you updated here at NextPit, both in terms of confirmation of the leaked dates and the expected hardware.