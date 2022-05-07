Faster and Cooler: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to use SD 8 Gen 1 Plus

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could arrive with an improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus chipset according to the fresh leak. The successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to be announced this month or early June — in time for the foldable event of Samsung in August

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 are said to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor.

SD 8G1 Plus will have better thermals and faster performance.

Gold color option will be added to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is faster and more stable than SD 8G1

Today, a reliable leaker confirms that the foldable duo from Samsung for 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship processor. Despite the unofficial state of the SoC, the identity of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus with codename SM8475 is pretty much established on the internet.

Based on several reports, the SD 8 Gen 1 Plus will be using the 4nm process node from TSMC. Moreover, the performance is said to be 10 percent faster than the standard SD 8 Gen 1 found on the OnePlus 10 Pro while overall battery efficiency is improved. In short, Qualcomm has designed the chipset to have a more stable thermal performance.

There are several reasons why the Korean company would opt for a newer Qualcomm chipset aside from staying away from the heating debacle of the current Exynos 2200 and SD 8G1 processors. Primarily, there is no Exynos flagship SoC on sight to arrive later this year, leaving Samsung with Qualcomm or MediaTek as an option.

As for the latter, Samsung is not known to use MediaTek processors on their flagship devices, especially on the Fold series. But that could still change as more news outlets point to a possibility of the Galaxy S23 series, or one of its variants, getting a Dimensity SoC once official next year.

Samsung to introduce new color options to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

In another report, a new set of color options will be introduced by Samsung for its fourth-generation foldable devices. Aside from the slightly larger battery capacity and display of the Flip 4 we've mentioned, it will also get two new color options: Gold and Light Blue, in addition to Light Violet and Grey.

On the other hand, Samsung will drop the Phantom Green color option on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Instead, the bigger foldable smartphone will launch in Black, Grey, and Beige colors. Unfortunately, experts are expecting that there will be no major changes to the design of the two unannounced Galaxy foldable devices.

With OPPO planning to reveal a more affordable Flip alternative, do you think it is time for Samsung to offer a more affordable foldable smartphone? Let us know.