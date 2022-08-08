Tougher build: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaked in clearest look yet

Just a couple of days before the Unpacked event of Samsung, the live images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have leaked giving the clearest view at the duo yet. In addition, official renders of the bigger premium foldable were accidentally posted on Amazon confirming its new dimensions and specs.

TL;DR

Images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in new blue color option leaked.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature tougher glass materials.

Additionally, Samsung will enable faster charging speed on the foldable.

A Twitter user named Noh_Tech has shared a set of images of the upcoming foldables in high resolution right before their official unveiling on August 10. Although the leak leaves little surprises, it finally shows the new blue shade color option along with the possible reduced display wrinkles for both devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 / © Twitter/u/noh_tech

As regards the changes, it is hard to notice the rumored larger secondary screen and thinner hinge on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, we can safely assume that the unfolded form of the device project less pronounced display crease compared to its predecessor. This is true for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 having minimal distortion on its inner screen as seen on the image.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its final form / © Twitter/u/noh_tech

Tougher build and faster charging on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 dimensions are now confirmed through the Amazon Netherlands. The listing suggests that the next generation foldable will be shorter and a little wider when unfolded than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will also feature the same 6.2-inch punch hole display and 7.6-inch main AMOLED display. More importantly, this year's Fold 4 is also a smidge lighter at 263g coming from 273 grams of its predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 dimensions and display types / © Amazon Netherlands

A separate allegation shared by Ahmed Qwaider details that Samsung will introduce Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back panel and cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is said that the company may incorporate a toughened ultra-thin material on the inner screen. Lastly, Samsung is expected to keep the 4270 mAh battery capacity but it will enable a faster charging speed with a new rating of up to 50% in just under 30 minutes.

Do these mentioned specs of Samsung's foldables excite you? Let us hear your thoughts.