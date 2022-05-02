Frustration set in motion: Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery capacity may disappoint again

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was by far one of the most exciting smartphones of 2022. That's because the South Korean manufacturer finally managed to release a foldable screen phone that went from looking like a prototype to being considered a finished product. Therefore, expectations on the next generation are high, but it seems that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may disappoint on the battery area... again.

TL;DR

According to the latest leaks, the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a minor upgrade over the predecessor.

The difference between the battery capacity of the Z Flip 3 and the Z Flip 4 would be only 100 mAh.

The device has no confirmed release date yet.

The Dutch website Galaxy Club revealed this weekend the possible battery capacity of the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and this has been frustrating a lot of people. And not for nothing, as in my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review I already point out the battery life as one of the negative points of the series. So, considering that the upgrade of this component tends to be minimal in 2022, the manufacturer seems to be repeating the same mistake.

Rumors suggest that the Z Flip 4 will have a sub-battery with a capacity of 2,400 mAh and a main battery of 903 mAh. This means that the device could hit the market with a rated 3,300 mAh battery. For the end consumer, the typical battery capacity of the Z Flip 4 would be approximately 3,400 mAh.

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was released with a typical 3,300 mAh battery, so the battery upgrade between generations would only be 100 mAh. At least you won't have to worry about the phone changing size, right?

With an upgrade of only 100 mAh, the Z Flip 4 will have no problem fitting in your fanny pack / © NextPit

Unfortunately, the Z Flip 4 doesn't seem to be an exception, because as we published a few weeks ago, rumors related to the Galaxy Z Fold 4's battery also indicate that Samsung won't be able to offer a larger battery capacity in the new generation of the foldable.

On the other hand, this may also sound like confidence in Qualcomm's new processor for mid-2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. Both new generations of the Z Flip and Z Fold are expected to hit the market with Qualcomm's latest SoC.

But of course nothing is confirmed yet in this regard, as we are still in the rumor phase about the Z Flip 4. Since the device doesn't even have a confirmed release date yet, a lot can change until the device hits the market. Let's hope for the best!

So, do you really think we might have a letdown regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 4? What are your expectations for the series in 2022?