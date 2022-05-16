Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could be Samsung's toughest smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could turn out to be the most ambitious smartwatch from the company's lineup. Several alleged reports have been pointing out dramatic changes to the upcoming premium wearable including a larger battery capacity. A new claim adds that the Pro variant may also boast notable upgrades to its build.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may feature sapphire glass and a titanium casing.

Titanium is lighter and longer-lasting than other metals.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could be the toughest but most expensive model.

According to the reliable tipster, IceUniverse, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with Wear OS 3 will be introduced with a sapphire glass and titanium body. If to happen, this could make the Pro model one of the toughest smartwatches to be built by Samsung.

It is not the first time that Samsung will be incorporating titanium to its smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3 was launched with a Titanium variant. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could also sport a sapphire glass, which translates to a more durable and scratch-proof material compared to a typical Gorilla Glass protection.

Stronger build, more expensive price for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Using a titanium casing could also lessen the weight of Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Thus, it would accommodate a bigger battery pack under the hood. In addition, the metal tends to offer natural resistance to rust and corrosion. The only downside of titanium compared to other minerals is it is more expensive since it is less abundant and harder to fabricate.

The cheaper Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models are also said to offer slightly bigger batteries based on the previous findings. Still, these are welcome upgrades given the modest battery life on the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

More premium features mean the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be more expensive than the vanilla models of the lineup. As for how much is yet to be confirmed on the next Samsung's event this August. In contrast the top-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with LTE retails for $400.

Are you willing to pay extra for a sapphire glass or titanium build? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.