Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to get double the battery life of Watch 4

Samsung is going to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5 series together with the new Pro model next week. But before we arrived on the day of the event, an exciting detail was shared regarding the top-end smartwatch variant. It looks like Samsung could have solved the biggest gripe of its fans about the Galaxy Watch 4 , which is the battery life.

TL;DR

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will receive major battery upgrade.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to have up to 80 hours of battery life.

Samsung will increase the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

Based on a frequent leaker from Twitter who goes by the name TheGalox, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will boast significant improvement in terms of battery life compared to last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It advertised that the current smartwatch gets 40 hours of continuous use in a single charge. Samsung is said to deliver double the longevity on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that is expected to be 80 hours and up to 50 hours for the standard model.

Moreover, this gives the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a notable advantage over the Watch Series 7 with an estimated 18 hours of usage according to Apple. However, all these listed numbers are manufacturers' rating which means most users can squeeze more juice out from their watches.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Get the discounted Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Amazon today! To device database

Pricing and other specs of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

In addition to the robust battery life, the upcoming premium smartwatch is seen to feature a 1.36-inch round AMOLED screen. It will also sport a sapphire glass instead of Gorilla Glass found in last year's Galaxy watches. All Galaxy Watch 5 models will run on the latest Wear OS 3 of Google and will utilize the Exynos W920 processor.

Courtesy of prominent leaker OnLeaks, Samsung could raise the pricing of the entire Galaxy Watch 5 lineup with the pro likely to retail starting at €469 (~$470) and the 40mm non-pro for €299 (~$300).

Are you looking to get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro considering its improved battery capacity? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.