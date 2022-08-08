Tech & Community
NextPit

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to get double the battery life of Watch 4

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ben test eye
© NextPit

Samsung is going to reveal the Galaxy Watch 5 series together with the new Pro model next week. But before we arrived on the day of the event, an exciting detail was shared regarding the top-end smartwatch variant. It looks like Samsung could have solved the biggest gripe of its fans about the Galaxy Watch 4, which is the battery life.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

TL;DR

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will receive major battery upgrade.
  • The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to have up to 80 hours of battery life.
  • Samsung will increase the pricing of the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup.

Based on a frequent leaker from Twitter who goes by the name TheGalox, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will boast significant improvement in terms of battery life compared to last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It advertised that the current smartwatch gets 40 hours of continuous use in a single charge. Samsung is said to deliver double the longevity on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that is expected to be 80 hours and up to 50 hours for the standard model.

Moreover, this gives the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a notable advantage over the Watch Series 7 with an estimated 18 hours of usage according to Apple. However, all these listed numbers are manufacturers' rating which means most users can squeeze more juice out from their watches.

Pricing and other specs of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

In addition to the robust battery life, the upcoming premium smartwatch is seen to feature a 1.36-inch round AMOLED screen. It will also sport a sapphire glass instead of Gorilla Glass found in last year's Galaxy watches. All Galaxy Watch 5 models will run on the latest Wear OS 3 of Google and will utilize the Exynos W920 processor.

Courtesy of prominent leaker OnLeaks, Samsung could raise the pricing of the entire Galaxy Watch 5 lineup with the pro likely to retail starting at €469 (~$470) and the 40mm non-pro for €299 (~$300).

Are you looking to get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro considering its improved battery capacity? Let us hear your answers in the comment section.

Source: Twitter (Anthony), Twitter (OnLeaks)

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing