Leaker 'confirms' Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, could miss favorite feature

We're still months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , but it does not stop more leaks from pouring in. A new report says that the Galaxy Watch 5 could feature a massive upgrade to its battery while also dropping one of the major classic functions.

TL;DR

Samsung will introduce a Pro model of its Galaxy Watch 5 this year.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's battery will get a massive capacity boost.

Samsung could drop the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5.

No more classic model, no more rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung is expected to drop the Classic model from its smartwatch lineup in favor of the standard Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Watch 5 Pro according to the latest report. There will be two sizes for the vanilla model and a single size for the Watch 5 Pro, says SamMobile. Currently, the classic Galaxy Watch 4 has 46 mm or 42 mm options while the standard model has 44 mm and 40 mm sizes.

In addition, Samsung might divide its fans with the possible exclusion of the rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 5 series — a favorite feature since the Galaxy Gear 2. However, given the release of Wear OS 3, Samsung may follow Google's upcoming Pixel Watch that is also rumored to feature a circular display without a fancy rotating mechanism.

Samsung could utilize a round display without the mechanical bezel on its Galaxy Watch 5 – similar to the Pixel Watch. / © Google via FPT

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will get a significant battery upgrade

This month, we reported that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series would get a surprise battery upgrade. And so far, the new claim provides credibility to the previous leaks as there are yet again talks about a significant battery increase, at least for the Watch 5 Pro model.

Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model will have a much larger 572mAh battery, a hefty increase of 37% compared to the bigger model of the Galaxy Watch 4 series with its 361 mAh battery capacity. The vanilla model of Samsung's next smartwatch could also have a better battery life – for how much is yet to be confirmed once official.

