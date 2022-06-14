Galaxy Watch 5: No more rotating bezel but faster charging may arrive

Samsung's upcoming trio Galaxy Watch 5 could eventually get faster charging capabilities based on the latest FCC filings. In addition, the documents further confirm that we will see a beefed-up battery capacity, especially on the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model.

We're just a couple of months away from the next Samsung unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are to be revealed. Along with it is the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch that is spotted to come in three models: SM-R900, SM-R910 and SM-R920. The first two denote 40 mm and 44 mm variants respectively, while the last could refer to the more-anticipated Pro model.

Another surprising addition with Samsung's fifth generation smartwatch is the possible 10 Watts charging. The FCC documents revealed that Samsung could also introduce a more capable charging accessory. However, this does not guarantee that the smartwatch will also eventually get the usual speed. We will only know in August if the company will tag fast charging together with larger batteries.

Bigger batteries, ugly bezels?

Speaking of batteries, the Galaxy Watch 5 40 mm will get a slight battery bump at 276 mAh. The bigger 44 mm is said to boast a 397 mAh battery which is 10 percent more than the current Galaxy Watch 4. It is the Pro model that will offer the biggest battery capacity at 572 mAh. We will for the review as to how this will translate in real-world usage.

The fabled leaker, IceUniverse, has been sharing some insights on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. According to him, Samsung will finally ditch the rotating bezels and will stick with a more conventional design. Unfortunately, he's convinced that Samsung's smartwatch will not get the best aesthetics particularly on the bezels and casing combination.

Still, we recommend reserving our judgement until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series becomes official. But how will you react knowing that the rotating bezel will be removed? Hit us up with your thoughts.