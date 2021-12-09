Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come to market with Android 12 onboard

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022. The smartphone could be released directly with Android 12 , which may seem logical, especially after having its release pushed back so many times. But what about its positioning against the Galaxy S22 , Samsung's real next flagship?

TL;DR

Galaxy S21 FE could be upgraded to Android 15.

Galaxy S21 FE and S22 could compete with each other.

Just when we thought we knew everything or almost everything about the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's upcoming affordable flagship, a new detail that appeared yesterday has reignited the debate about the smartphone. According to an article from SamMobile, Samsung has released the Galaxy FE 21 firmware on its server and surprise, the smartphone should run Android 12 by default.

The smartphone should come with the One UI 4.0 skin, directly integrating all the new features of the new OS. Thus, the Galaxy S21 FE could be upgraded to Android 15, which is further than the base Galaxy S21 will. At least, that's what Samsung's new update policy indicates, which calls for 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates for high-end and some mid-range smartphones.

Between an obsolete S21 or a competing S22, the impossible dilemma

If the Galaxy S21 FE is released with Android 12, it will have a clear advantage over the base S21 which just received Android 12 and should therefore be updated to Android 14 at best. Logic would dictate that the Galaxy S21 FE, which was originally scheduled for release this year, would ship with Android 11. After all, it's not supposed to be any more premium than the base S21, so it shouldn't benefit from any further software support.

Still, it would be surprising if Samsung deliberately handicapped its new smartphone by releasing it with Android 11 in 2022, when all other competitors will be running Android 12 by default. The Galaxy S21 FE would be software obsolete by the time of its release, which wouldn't make much sense after all.

But at the same time, it would be strange for Samsung to release the Android 12-based Galaxy S21 FE just a month before the Galaxy S22 release. The two models might compete with each other, and it's hard to see Samsung shooting itself in the foot like that. As a reminder, rumors predict a January 2022 release for the S21 FE and February for the S22.

Either way, we'll keep you updated and help you as always to make the best choice through our reviews and comparisons of the two smartphones.

What do you think about this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak? Should it run on Android 12 by default in your opinion? Let's discuss it in the comments.