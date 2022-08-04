Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables: Name change due to Russia?

When Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Unpacked event on August 10, there may be a surprise in store for everyone. This concerns the names of the devices: A rumor floating around points to a possible name change.

The leaks and rumors will not stop that abruptly before Samsung's Unpacked event on August 10 where we're going to see the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables. Now, leaker SnoopyTech claimed on Twitter that a small but subtle detail might change on both devices:

Samsung Electronics tries to get rid of the "Z" letter in their folding phone series. Starting with Flip/Fold 4, the letter won't be printed on the boxes anymore. That's because Russian military is using the letter. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) August 2, 2022

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 To device database

No more Z because of Russia?

When we last reported about leaks, it mostly concerned new colors or design changes of the foldables—or about the expected new hardware. But now, for the first time, we hear that even the name of the foldable Galaxy smartphones might change. If the leaker is right, Samsung will drop the letter "Z" for both model names.

Samsung's very first foldable, the Galaxy Fold, didn't have the letter "Z" in its name. / © NextPit

This would not be a premiere, as the first Galaxy Fold already appeared without the letter "Z". Samsung then introduced the letter because it intuitively points to the foldable character of the devices.

However, it would be just as understandable if Samsung now does the reverse. The reason: The letter "Z" is used by the Russian military in Ukraine, where Putin's war of aggression is still raging. "Z" has long been established as an anti-Ukraine symbol among Putin loyalists in Russia and even outside of Russia.

Samsung could pay tribute to this development by removing the letter. However, do bear in mind that this is only a rumor so far, which does not necessarily mean it is true. However, two points speak for it:

Not every Samsung series receives a letter in its name. The Galaxy Note series already existed without the need for one.

In the Ukraine and other Baltic countries, Samsung already removed the letter "Z" from its packaging in March.

Next week, Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy foldables in addition to new smartwatches. Until then, we can do nothing but speculate what the two models will be named. Write to us in the comments on what you think is more likely.