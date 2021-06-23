Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will get "real" telephoto camera
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are supposed to get "real" telephoto cameras. In the S21 and S20 generation, the korean manufacturer has relied on high-resolution sensors and a digital zoom instead. While this is not necessarily bad, it simply goes better in a top-range smartphone.
- Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are may be getting a real optical zoom
- The previous two generations used a hybrid zoom with digital magnification
- Provided Samsung uses the same sensor, zoom quality should improve
Marketing departments around the globe love it, the hybrid zoom. With enough chutzpah, you can slap a fat "30x" on a smartphone with 1.06x optical zoom – as it happened with the Galaxy S20, S20+, S21 and S21+.
As noted leaker Tron writes on Twitter, the two "smaller" models of the rumored S22 trio will each get a 3x optical zoom. According to the report, the periscope lens will remain reserved for the S22 Ultra in the next generation.
With a similarly powerful sensor behind the lens, this should mean a significant increase in zoom image quality over previous models. And if the "Super Resolution Zoom" increases in proportion to the optical focal length, the S22 and S22+ will then proudly slap a "1500x" on it. Let's see.
By the way, if you're wondering about the name for the two S22 models in the tweet: The next S generation is probably codenamed "Rainbow". R corresponds to the vanilla model with no name suffix. G is the Plus variant, and B denotes the Ultra – RGB for Rainbow, get it?
Everything about the upcoming Galaxy S generation can be found on our Galaxy S22 page:
Via: GSMArena Source: Tron (Twitter)
