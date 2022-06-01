New rumor shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be really boring!

Somewhere in South Korea, Samsung is currently working on a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 . Fans of the fancy foldable are mainly hoping for a better battery life and optimized cameras. Now a leaker has posted a detailed spec sheet about Samsung's upcoming foldable on Twitter. Will the prayers of the Flip fans be answered according to his information?

TL;DR

Data sheet of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 surfaced on the web.

The source is the leaker Yogesh Brar, who regularly posts information about upcoming smartphones.

Specs point to a small upgrade with a powerful processor.

Even though it is still a few months until the expected release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a well-known leaker wants to know almost the complete spec sheet. Yogesh Brar, who regularly provides information about upcoming phones, posts the following spec sheet on Twitter. A small hint: Brar does not provide a source to estimate his information on the new Samsung phone:

Inner display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with 120Hz

Outdoor display: 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12 or 16 GB

Internal Storage: 256 or 512GB

Main camera: 50MP + 12MP (ultra-wide angle) + 12MP (3x zoom)

Selfie camera: 16 megapixels inside, under the display - 10 megapixels outside

Operating system: Android 12, One UI

Battery: 4,400mAh, 25W Quick-Charging

However, the leaker lists a stronger processor as the biggest innovation, more precisely the Snapdragon 8 Gen1+, which Qualcomm introduced a few weeks ago. Apart from that, there does not seem to be much change in the upcoming foldable. However, the tweet leaves some details unmentioned.

What could still change in the Z Fold 4?

We belive Samsung might change the form factor of the Foldable a bit. However, this assumption is only based on the information that the leaker Brar does not mention an exact resolution or aspect ratio. Samsung could still have an ace up its sleeve with design changes.

The front camera of the Z Fold 4 is supposed to move back under the display. / © NextPit

Because in the past, there were also rumors about the possibility of inserting the S Pen for the Galaxy Fold into the casing. This option was already available in Note models in the past and recently also in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you want to avoid losing the S Pen for the Galaxy Foldable, you will have to buy a Samsung case for it. It is therefore desirable that Samsung improves this.

What do you think? Will Samsung make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 even more exciting or will we really only get a processor upgrade this year? Let us know in the comments!